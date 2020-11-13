You are the owner of this article.
HPD to offer 'Food for Fines' in December
HANFORD — In lieu of parking fines, the Hanford Police Department will accept food items during the upcoming holiday season that it will in turn give to a local charity.

From Dec. 1-31, HPD will implement its first ever “Food for Fines” drive.

During the entire month, every parking citation that’s issued will be accompanied by a flier that informs citizens they can bring canned food, pantry food items and even dog food items to the department and their citation will be dismissed.

Lt. Stephanie Huddleston said all the food collected will then be given to a local charity, or perhaps more than one charity depending on how much food is collected.

Huddleston said that the department just asks that the food items be unopened and not expired. She said the value of the donated food items must also be greater than or equal to at least 50% of the fine amount.

Parking citations usually range between $35-55, but could be more depending on the type of citation or severity of the offense, Huddleston said.

Just in the month of October, Huddleston said the parking enforcement officer issued 107 parking citations, so she’s hopeful the department will be able to collect quite a bit of food from those who choose the donation option.

This is the first year HPD is trying a “Food for Fines” drive, which was an idea that HPD Chief Parker Sever saw other departments implement with success. He said he thought it could work well in Hanford, so he took the idea to the Hanford City Council back in July.

“I think it will be a program that will be well-received by the community,” Sever said to the council. “Especially during this time, it would help those organizations get the supplies and stuff that they need to continue.”

The council agreed with Sever and voted unanimously to approve the program.

“I think it’s always nice when we can get creative and meet several needs or concerns at the same time,” Councilmember Sue Sorensen said during that July meeting. “Hopefully it will be a good opportunity to bring in some more donations to help support some of those organizations during a challenging time.”

Although it’s never fun to receive a citation, Huddleston said the department thinks this will be a good way to help charities, as well as help residents save money during the holiday season by not having to pay the citation.

“We wanted to turn this experience into something positive,” she said.

The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com

