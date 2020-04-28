HPD’s Liliana McFarland named Dispatcher of the Year

HANFORD — After 11 years with the Hanford Police Department, Liliana McFarland earned her biggest commendation to date.
McFarland, a communications dispatcher for the HPD, was named the Dispatcher of the Year for her agency.
“I’m thankful that they do see the work that I’ve put into the dispatch center here at Hanford,” McFarland said. “Of all the different projects that I’ve done and all the different kind of training things that I’ve done to help with our department this past year, it feels good to be appreciated for it and to not be overlooked for all the stuff that I’ve done.”
The Central Valley banquet to honor the individuals was scheduled for April 18, the end of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, which honors the work of telecommunicators, but it was ultimately canceled due to the coronavirus.
In a letter posted on the Hanford Police Officers’ Association Facebook page on March 10, McFarland was described as a “very competent and dedicated Dispatcher.”
The letter, signed by Janet Gibbs, a dispatch shift supervisor, also detailed how McFarland assisted in the development of a new training program by helping restructure and redesign the training manual. McFarland also solely created a CLETS (California Law Enforcement Telecommunication System) PowerPoint presentation currently used by multiple agencies.
In addition, McFarland helped create and implement a 911 program for children, which teaches them the proper use of 911 and first responder services.
McFarland said she enjoys and feels good about being able to help people. She admitted it can be stressful at times, but added that it’s rewarding, especially when people call back to acknowledge the help.
“I remember I got an email from a citizen thanking me for, it was the simplest thing that they had been requesting assistance with, and when I made sure that it got completed for her she emailed me and gave me accommodation of thanking me for what I had done,” McFarland said. “It’s little acts of service like that that just really fulfills me.”
The letter concluded by saying, “I want to thank Dispatcher Liliana McFarland for her outstanding work and congratulate her on being chosen for the 2019 Dispatcher of the Year.”
McFarland has been employee of the quarter, employee of the month and received several other accommodations from the chief of police in both Hanford and Lemoore, but Dispatcher of the Year is a new one to her list of accomplishments.
The 35-year-old described the job as falling into her lap and not what she initially thought it was going to be. McFarland pictured some radio traffic and answering a couple of phone calls.
“It was definitely an eye-opener to me when I actually started training to do the job,” McFarland said.
She said the job is fast-paced with several emergency and non-emergency calls every day. A typical day consists of having between 20 and 30 officers on the radio communicating with her.
“It’s very, very stressful, but, like I said before, it’s also rewarding,” McFarland said. “That’s what kept me at the job even though there was very stressful days in the beginning. It’s very rewarding now.”
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!