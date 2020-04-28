HPD’s Liliana McFarland named Dispatcher of the Year

In addition, McFarland helped create and implement a 911 program for children, which teaches them the proper use of 911 and first responder services.

McFarland said she enjoys and feels good about being able to help people. She admitted it can be stressful at times, but added that it’s rewarding, especially when people call back to acknowledge the help.

“I remember I got an email from a citizen thanking me for, it was the simplest thing that they had been requesting assistance with, and when I made sure that it got completed for her she emailed me and gave me accommodation of thanking me for what I had done,” McFarland said. “It’s little acts of service like that that just really fulfills me.”

The letter concluded by saying, “I want to thank Dispatcher Liliana McFarland for her outstanding work and congratulate her on being chosen for the 2019 Dispatcher of the Year.”

McFarland has been employee of the quarter, employee of the month and received several other accommodations from the chief of police in both Hanford and Lemoore, but Dispatcher of the Year is a new one to her list of accomplishments.