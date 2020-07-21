HPD investigates shooting that killed one man

HANFORD — The Hanford Police Department is looking for information on a shooting that occurred over the weekend and left one man dead.
Just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, HPD officers were dispatched to the 700 block of south Redington Street for a report of a male who had been shot.
When officers arrived on scene, they said they found a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen lying in the street. Police said the victim was receiving CPR by a citizen and officers took over CPR until the Hanford Fire Department and emergency medical services arrived.
Officials said the male victim, who was later identified as 31-year-old Richard Sanchez, succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.
The Hanford Police Detective unit responded out the scene and took over the investigation.
This case in currently still under investigation by the Hanford Police Department and authorities said they believe there are witnesses to the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact the department’s Detective Unit at (559) 585-2540 or Detective E. Aguayo at (559) 585-4723.
