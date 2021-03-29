You have permission to edit this article.
HPD cracks down on illegal street racing
  • Updated
HANFORD — On Sunday, the Hanford Police Department staged a crackdown on illegal street racing.

The HPD learned of a car event taking place at the Hanford Mall. Hanford Mall management was contacted and they did not want the activity taking place at the mall due to other type events causing damage to mall property, trash left behind, and the dangers associated with these types of events, according to police.

The HPD, California Highway Patrol, Kings County Major Crimes Task Force, and Kings County Air Support Unit all collaborated and conducted enforcement in Hanford focusing its efforts on vehicles who were engaged in reckless driving, street racing, side shows, exhibition of speed and vehicles equipped with modifications violating state smog requirements.

The enforcement resulted in 33 traffic citations for various moving and equipment violations, including modified smog device, modified exhaust, speeding, and tinted windows. Two subjects were issued misdemeanor citations for driving on a suspended driver’s license and their vehicles were impounded for up to 30 days.

The HPD said more of these enforcement operations can be expected as the weather warms in the area.

The HPD warns, if you get caught racing, spectating or taking part in these activities in any manner, the consequences include expensive citations, arrests, and will result in the involved vehicles being impounded for up to 30 days.

