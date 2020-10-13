HPD arrests suspect in homicide case

HANFORD — The Hanford Police Department has arrested 34-year-old Brandon Yates on suspicion of killing 44-year-old Frances Garcia, officials said Tuesday.
A little before 8 a.m. on Oct. 8, HPD officers were dispatched to an open field in the area of 12500 13th Road for a report of an unresponsive male.
When officers arrived to the area they said they found Garcia lying unresponsive in the field with apparent head trauma. Garcia was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, where he later died.
HPD detectives said they were able to identify Yates as a person of interest in the case, as Yates was the last person to be seen with the victim prior to his injury.
Officials said the investigation further revealed that Yates was the person responsible for the killing of Garcia. Detectives located and arrested Yates on Monday.
Police said Yates was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of one count of first degree murder.
This case is still being investigated and anyone with information is urged to contact the Hanford Police Department at (559) 585-2540.
