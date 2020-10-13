You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HPD arrests man in homicide case
0 comments

HPD arrests man in homicide case

  • Updated
  • 0
Brandon Yates

Brandon Yates

 Contributed by Hanford Police Department

HANFORD — The Hanford Police Department has arrested 34-year-old Brandon Yates on suspicion of killing 44-year-old Frances Garcia, officials said Tuesday.

A little before 8 a.m. on Oct. 8, HPD officers were dispatched to an open field in the area of 12500 13th Road for a report of an unresponsive male.

When officers arrived to the area they said they found Garcia lying unresponsive in the field with apparent head trauma. Garcia was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, where he later died.

HPD detectives said they were able to identify Yates as a person of interest in the case, as Yates was the last person to be seen with the victim prior to his injury.

Officials said the investigation further revealed that Yates was the person responsible for the killing of Garcia. Detectives located and arrested Yates on Monday.

Police said Yates was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of one count of first degree murder.

This case is still being investigated and anyone with information is urged to contact the Hanford Police Department at (559) 585-2540.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Local man continues search for kidney match with blood drive
News

Local man continues search for kidney match with blood drive

  • Updated

"I’m trying to see if somebody down here in this Valley can help me out with an O-negative kidney," Lemuel Hutchings, who's been in end-stage renal disease since 2014, said.

The 2nd annual Lemuel Hutchings Fight Against Renal Disease Blood Drive is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News