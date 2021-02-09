How to visit the 2021 World Ag Expo Online

TULARE — The 2021 World Ag Expo Online looks a little different this year, but the now-virtual event is still taking place from Tuesday-Thursday this week. The expo has attractions including Top-10 New Products, seminars and special events.

In order to access the World Ag Expo, visitors must create a My Show Planner account online to watch seminars, tune into live demonstrations, live chat with experts, and more. Once a My Show Planner account is created, visitors can save seminars, exhibitors, products, and more to their dashboard for easy access.

Exhibitor Events

Over the three days of the World Ag Expo, there will be more than 75 exhibitor events to explore. Visitors can talk to exhibitors through live chat and emails, and scroll through all the events available.

Each exhibitor has photos and an about section with a schedule of events (if any) that exhibitor is presenting. The scheduled events will discuss their product(s), education training and more.

Live exhibits will also be a part of some exhibitors’ events. For example, LED Lighting Booth will host five live events on Wednesday, including Dodge Gearing new products and technology from 8:30-9:30 a.m., and Cognex New Vision products from Barcode to Deep Learning from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.