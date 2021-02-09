You are the owner of this article.
How to visit the 2021 World Ag Expo Online
How to visit the 2021 World Ag Expo Online

Photos: 51th Annual World Ag Expo

Around the World Ag Expo dairy center there are plenty of cow displays to be seen in this 2018 file photo.

 The Sentinel

TULARE — The 2021 World Ag Expo Online looks a little different this year, but the now-virtual event is still taking place from Tuesday-Thursday this week. The expo has attractions including Top-10 New Products, seminars and special events.

In order to access the World Ag Expo, visitors must create a My Show Planner account online to watch seminars, tune into live demonstrations, live chat with experts, and more. Once a My Show Planner account is created, visitors can save seminars, exhibitors, products, and more to their dashboard for easy access.

Exhibitor Events

Over the three days of the World Ag Expo, there will be more than 75 exhibitor events to explore. Visitors can talk to exhibitors through live chat and emails, and scroll through all the events available.

Each exhibitor has photos and an about section with a schedule of events (if any) that exhibitor is presenting. The scheduled events will discuss their product(s), education training and more.

Live exhibits will also be a part of some exhibitors’ events. For example, LED Lighting Booth will host five live events on Wednesday, including Dodge Gearing new products and technology from 8:30-9:30 a.m., and Cognex New Vision products from Barcode to Deep Learning from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Seminars

There are more than 125 seminars available to view, all on demand, ranging from “State of the Pistachio” to “Fresno State Grape Day." In order to learn more about each seminar, simply click on the title and a description, list of speakers and more information is available. Visitors have to be logged into their My Show Planner account to view the resources and videos.

Live Demonstrations

There are more than a dozen live demonstrations scheduled this week. “ABB Drives Family Newest release” will demonstrate ABB Drives newest addition to their product line, while “Work Planner and John Deere Precision Ag Technology” will discuss the work planner feature they’ve introduced so growers can streamline their work setup experience. Each live demo will focus on a different product and company.

WAE Online Resources

With so many items available to view for visitors, the World Ag Expo has put together resources to show visitors how to navigate the event and answer common questions. Here are some videos to help out when visiting:

The 2021 World Ag Expo Online moved to an online format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“World Ag Expo puts the Central Valley on center stage,” Nellie Freeborn, executive director of Visit Visalia, said. “It showcases our region’s unique relationship to agriculture and highlights our designation as an American agricultural powerhouse. We look forward to welcoming attendees in person again soon in Visalia and Tulare County.”

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

