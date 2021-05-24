HANFORD — A suspect is dead following a cross-county chase and a standoff that lasted nearly 12 hours.
According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, they — along with the CHP — were called for assistance Sunday evening during a pursuit with a vehicle that began near Paso Robles. The vehicle pursuit then ended in the area of State Route 33 and Devils Den Road in the southwest part of Kings County.
At around 7:30 p.m., KCSO SWAT, along with Crisis Resolution Teams were requested and responded to the scene. For approximately the next ten hours, the team attempted to negotiate a surrender, but were unsuccessful. At around 5:30 a.m., they were relieved by the Kings County Regional SWAT and their Crisis Resolution Teams, who subsequently continued negotiations.
At approximately 7 a.m. the suspect confronted and engaged the Kings County Regional SWAT by opening fire in their direction. Officers then returned fire, killing the suspect.
The incident is still being investigated by the KCSCO, CHP and the Hanford Police Department.
