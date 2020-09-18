HOPE officers make arrest for alleged narcotics, paraphernalia

VISALIA — On Wednesday morning, the Homeless Outreach and Proactive Enforcement (HOPE) Officers made contact with Joseph Ortega, 55, for outstanding warrants.
Ortega was taken into custody and had 13.8 grams of heroin, 2.5 grams of methamphetamine, money, scales, packaging material and other drug paraphernalia in his possession, according to police.
Ortega was booked, at the Tulare County Pre-Trial facility, for possession of narcotics for sales, possession of drug paraphernalia and two warrants.
