HOMETOWN HERO: Juan Miguel Mendez Covarrubias’ body arrives home in Hanford

HANFORD — The body of fallen hero Spc. Juan Miguel Mendez Covarrubias finally returned to Hanford on Wednesday.

A plane carrying Mendez Covarrubias’ body landed in Visalia around 2 p.m. and was lifted into a hearse after a ceremony on the tarmac.

The vehicle traveled west on State Route 198, exited on Redington Street, turned east on West Sixth Street, and then north onto North Douty Street to the Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Home.

Hundreds of local residents waving American flags turned out to pay their respects for the hometown hero.

“I feel for the family and I also was stationed in Fort Hood and my son’s there,” Johnny Soto, who was present with a large American flag, said. “People should be aware and give them the honors. Also to let the family know they’re not in vain and that we appreciate what they did.”

Mendez Covarrubias, 27, was killed in a defense strike at Camp Taji in Iraq on March 11. He was killed by “enemy indirect fire” along with Air Force Staff Sgt. Marshal D. Roberts, 28, of Owasso, Oklahoma, a service member from the United Kingdom, and 14 others were wounded.