HMTC takes Dia de los Muertos online

HANFORD — Like so many other events in 2020, Hanford Multicultural Theater Company’s fourth annual Dia de los Muertos celebration will go cyber.
After months in limbo, HMTC decided to create “Hanford Dia de los Muertos Evento Cibernético,” which aims to give local vendors, artists, altar dedication builders and more an opportunity to shine a light on them.
“Viewers will get to know the people behind the booths, stores, altars, and non-profit organizations that have been a part of the three-year history of HMTC’s sponsored event,” Silvia Gonzalez Scherer, executive artistic director of HMTC, said.
Previous years saw Dia de los Muertos take place at Civic Park with at least 25 vendors and 600 people. Many came with their faces painted and in traditional Mexican or Aztec attire. Mariachi music and Aztec dancing were part of the entertainment.
But in the midst of COVID-19, HMTC had to get creative. During a meeting, Silvia said it was one of her board members who suggested the cyber event.
Those wishing to take part will submit a 2-3 minute video or photos describing what they’re selling or who they’re remembering. Scherer suggests contributors can set up their booths or merchandise in driveways with decorations. Altars can be placed in living room or garages, while food vendors can let people know what they offer and where people can find them.
“In this way, we get to know them personally,” Scherer said. “We get to know who they are, what their names are and where we can get whatever merchandise they want to sell or their food, and still get a little bit of the experience that you normally do at Civic Park.”
HMTC will then take the submitted videos and photos and put them together into a single video on YouTube. Those interested can apply online at https://form.jotform.com/202468304228149. The deadline is Oct.5 and the premiere of the video will be Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.
The cost is $10 per application and goes towards HMTC’s ability to continue to offer services, as well as a portion saved for next year’s Dia de los Muertos expenses.
For questions on the application or event, call (559) 997-3838 or (559) 997-3737. You can also email info@HanfordMTC.com or info@HanfordDiaDeLosMuertos.com.
Dia de los Muertos is a Mexican holiday where ancestors and loved ones are remembered. It’s a holiday that’s important to HMTC and something they wanted to do one way or another.
“We all are born and we live and we all pass away and we all have that in common with each other,” Scherer said. “Personally, I think of it as a celebration of who we are as humans and what we all go through in unity.”
Dia de los Muertos will take place from Oct. 31-Nov.2.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
