HMTC takes Dia de los Muertos online

HANFORD — Like so many other events in 2020, Hanford Multicultural Theater Company’s fourth annual Dia de los Muertos celebration will go cyber.

After months in limbo, HMTC decided to create “Hanford Dia de los Muertos Evento Cibernético,” which aims to give local vendors, artists, altar dedication builders and more an opportunity to shine a light on them.

“Viewers will get to know the people behind the booths, stores, altars, and non-profit organizations that have been a part of the three-year history of HMTC’s sponsored event,” Silvia Gonzalez Scherer, executive artistic director of HMTC, said.

Previous years saw Dia de los Muertos take place at Civic Park with at least 25 vendors and 600 people. Many came with their faces painted and in traditional Mexican or Aztec attire. Mariachi music and Aztec dancing were part of the entertainment.

But in the midst of COVID-19, HMTC had to get creative. During a meeting, Silvia said it was one of her board members who suggested the cyber event.

Those wishing to take part will submit a 2-3 minute video or photos describing what they’re selling or who they’re remembering. Scherer suggests contributors can set up their booths or merchandise in driveways with decorations. Altars can be placed in living room or garages, while food vendors can let people know what they offer and where people can find them.

“In this way, we get to know them personally,” Scherer said. “We get to know who they are, what their names are and where we can get whatever merchandise they want to sell or their food, and still get a little bit of the experience that you normally do at Civic Park.”