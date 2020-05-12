HMTC awarded California Arts Council Cultural Pathways grant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD — Monday the California Arts Council announced a grant award of $11,250 to the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company as part of its Cultural Pathways program.

The Cultural Pathways grant will support professional development, and organizational and structural stability. HMTC’s goal is to be a successful and long-lasting entity that offers an invitation for the community to participate and see their experiences on a stage in an all-inclusive environment.

“We are extremely fortunate to be given a second Cultural Pathways Grant. This support means a lot to our theater and we enjoy serving the community," Managing Director, Camia Scherer said in a release.

Hanford Multicultural Theater Company was featured as part of a larger announcement from the California Arts Council of more than 1,500 grants awarded to nonprofit organizations and units of government throughout the state for their work in support of the agency’s mission to strengthen arts, culture, and creative expression as the tools to cultivate a better California for all.