HJUHSD reverts to distance learning model in new plan

HANFORD — After releasing their initial plan on June 19 to return back to school, the Hanford Joint Union High School District released a second one on Friday.

Instead of reopening schools for in-person instruction on Aug. 13, the plan is now to open on Aug. 17 in their Distance Learning Model — HJUHSD’s Plan C — due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The distance learning will take place using a block schedule and include a home-room period. Students will have to log in to each period at the assigned time and will be counted as absent if they don’t.

The plan read in part, “All regular attendance rules and requirements count during Distance Learning in the same way they would for in-person instruction. All coursework counts toward grading and, in turn, toward credit completion and graduation.”

It’s one of the biggest changes from the distance model during the spring when classwork and attendance were not really being counted towards students’ grades.

“[Students’] grades were not really affected,” HJUHSD Superintendent Dr. Victor Rosa said about the spring. “They weren’t required to be there for attendance. They weren’t required to do the work. Most of them knew that, so a lot were really not all that engaged.”

Rosa called the situation “very disappointing” when it came to having to switch back to distance learning.

“We worked really hard on our initial plan,” Rosa said. “We all truly believe that in-person instruction is still what’s best for our students.”