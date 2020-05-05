HJUHSD releases plans for 2020 graduation ceremonies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD — Graduation plans were released by the Hanford Joint Union High School District to honor the class of 2020 on Monday.

The 2020 graduation ceremony will consist of a graduation procession or drive-thru-style ceremony at each school. Although it will be decidedly different than in years past, the district is hoping all the same feelings will still be present.

“Graduation is obviously super special for kids and for parents, but it is for us too,” Victor Rosa said. “It’s what we really work toward. It’s the best night as an educator … seeing those students have that ceremony and honor all the hard work that they’ve done.”

Dr. Rosa, the HJUHSD superintendent, said the district had been laboring over the decision of graduation since COVID-19 started — about seven weeks now.

Last week, when California Governor Gavin Newsom laid out the plans to reopen the state in four stages, an event like graduation fell into Stage 4. With Stage 4 not being likely implemented until the winter, the district realized a normal graduation was far from possible, so they looked at alternate possibilities.