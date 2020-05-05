HJUHSD releases plans for 2020 graduation ceremonies

HANFORD — Graduation plans were released by the Hanford Joint Union High School District to honor the class of 2020 on Monday.
The 2020 graduation ceremony will consist of a graduation procession or drive-thru-style ceremony at each school. Although it will be decidedly different than in years past, the district is hoping all the same feelings will still be present.
“Graduation is obviously super special for kids and for parents, but it is for us too,” Victor Rosa said. “It’s what we really work toward. It’s the best night as an educator … seeing those students have that ceremony and honor all the hard work that they’ve done.”
Dr. Rosa, the HJUHSD superintendent, said the district had been laboring over the decision of graduation since COVID-19 started — about seven weeks now.
Last week, when California Governor Gavin Newsom laid out the plans to reopen the state in four stages, an event like graduation fell into Stage 4. With Stage 4 not being likely implemented until the winter, the district realized a normal graduation was far from possible, so they looked at alternate possibilities.
“We felt like, ‘Ok, we know we can’t have a physical graduation so what can we do that is going to be the best we can?’ Dr. Rosa said. “That’s when the entire administrative team got together. We looked at what legally we could do. We asked the police department from a traffic standpoint what would be best and this is what we ended up with.”
The district looked at what other school districts had done and different models for about a month before ultimately finalizing the details last week.
Early on, the district sent out yard signs to all graduating seniors and began to put together a graduation video. Although the video was going to be a great sendoff for the class of 2020, Dr. Rosa said the district wanted to do more.
“We knew the videos are going to look really nice and they’re going to be emotional and they’re going to be a great memory for kids, but we wanted to give them something that was as close as possible to have those components of what a graduation has,” Dr. Rosa said.
The graduation procession will take part in a service drive at each school. The service drive is a street that runs through each campus.
It will be one vehicle per family with up to nine passengers to follow social distancing guidelines. Limos, buses, motor homes or anything of the sort will not be allowed.
When a student reaches the announcement station, they will exit the vehicle, hand over a prefilled graduate detail card, have the card read aloud, and then receive their diploma. Once they have their diploma in hand, they will have a photo taken with a backdrop -- which they can choose to have it taken with their family. They’ll then load up and it will be the next student’s turn.
“We wanted to mimic what a graduation could look like as well as possible within these parameters,” Dr. Rosa said.
On the same day at 7 p.m., a graduation video will be released on YouTube and the different school websites. The videos will feature each student giving a dedication to whomever they choose, events throughout the year, along with speeches, the National Anthem and different recognitions.
“It would’ve been very easy to cancel everything, but it wouldn’t have been our best and we wanted to do what our best could be,” Dr. Rosa said.
Postponing graduation was an idea, but the district referred to May 28, 2009 when Hanford High School had to have their graduation postponed because of a lightning storm. The school was halfway through the ceremony when they had to suspend it.
“We postponed the graduation until later in the month and we had just abysmal attendance,” Dr. Rosa said. “It wasn’t really a good way of honoring the graduates because then they felt like nobody cared, nobody came to see them the second time.”
It’s the only other time a graduation was postponed in the modern times, according to Dr. Rosa. The district realizes this is a completely different situation, but that experience helped remind them that postponing isn’t always the best resolution.
The district also didn’t want to give a date and then have to postpone again. Dr. Rosa said it wouldn’t be fair to students.
After all graduations are complete, a fireworks show will take place at Hanford High School’s baseball field, next to the Neighbor Bowl, on Friday, June 5 at 9 p.m. People will not be allowed to gather, but the fireworks will be able to be seen from a majority part of the city.
“It’s just one of those traditional components that we didn’t want kids to miss out on,” Dr. Rosa said.
The graduation dates for each school are as follows:
- Tuesday, June 2 at 10 a.m.: Earl F. Johnson, Hanford Online Charter and Community Day School
- Tuesday, June 2 at 11 a.m.: Hanford Adult School
- Wednesday, June 3 at 10 a.m.: Hanford High School
- Thursday, June 4 at 10 a.m.: Sierra Pacific High School
- Friday, June 5 at 10 a.m.: Hanford West High School
For more information, head to the HJUHSD website.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
“It would’ve been very easy to cancel everything, but it wouldn’t have been our best and we wanted to do what our best could be,” Victor Rosa, HJUHSD superintendent, said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!