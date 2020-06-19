HJUHSD releases plan to reopen schools, resume activities

HANFORD — The Hanford Joint Union High School District has revealed its first draft of a plan for students to return back to school in the fall.
The plan, aptly titled “Districtwide Plan for a Safe Return to School,” details a reopening timeline, daily cleaning practices, procedures for if a student becomes ill at school, how sports will operate, distance learning options, and a wide variety of other topics.
It’s important to note this plan is a draft that, as of Friday afternoon, has been sent to staff members for review. This will not be the final draft given to parents. After input from staff members, the plan will more than likely be modified, although major changes aren’t expected. HJUHSD will have a finalized plan for parents by July 1, if not sooner.
The nine-page document released on Friday is divided into various sections and subsections, which breaks down steps, logistics, procedures and practices. The items described here will be a summary of each section. To view the complete plan, visit www.HJUHSD.org.
The opening statement of the “Districtwide Plan for a Safe Return to School” states that all the schools will reopen for student attendance on Aug. 13. Extracurricular and co-curricular activities will begin on July 1.
The plan has been reviewed by the Kings County Department of Public Health and is aligned with many of the other districts in the region. It was put together by a COVID-19 response team made up of administrators, teachers, counselors, secretaries and classified staff.
Part of the opening statement said, “We are confident that our plans and procedures will allow our students to return safely and receive the education they deserve.”
HJUHSD is comprised of seven schools, including Hanford, Hanford West, Sierra Pacific, Earl F. Johnson, Hanford Adult School, Hanford Online Charter and Community Day School.
HJUHSD is able to move forward with opening since they meet the California Department of Education’s Checklist for Reopening Schools, which includes 10 items. Some of those items are: Injury and illness prevention plan, cleaning/disinfecting practices, and physical distancing-practicable plan for classroom and campus distancing.
“The challenge and task we were given as schools in the spring by our state and federal governments was to do all that we could to slow the spread of COVID-19 until our state and local health care agencies could ensure capacity to deal with the surge in cases,” HJUHSD Superintendent Dr. Victor Rosa said. “I am proud to say that we met that challenge and that those agencies have proven that we are now ready.”
Reopening timeline at a glance
As stated before, schools will reopen on Aug. 13 and extracurricular activities will resume on July 1.
Co-curricular and extracurricular site-based practices, camps and activities will begin with safety protocols as will summer events such as walk-throughs and orientations.
The school’s current timeline is based on the most current information and can change based on factors when school starts or if state guidance changes.
Despite still some unknowns and a little less than two months before school begins, Rosa said that everyone is excited about the plan.
“There just seems to be an excitement and a readiness to get students back,” Rosa said. “Rightfully so, there are some fears and unknowns of what that looks like, but the overwhelming majority are just ready and ready to have kids back and get to some sense of normalcy.”
Custodial practices and procedures
In addition to the district’s already extensive cleaning practices, HJUHSD plans on implementing additional procedures, equipment and practices. Those include hand-sanitizing stations in all classrooms, gyms, labs and offices, disinfecting foggers on all campuses and facilities for daily disinfecting, and postings and floor markings for distancing where needed.
All students, staff and visitors should
This section covers the basics for hygiene already stressed over the past few months. People should wash their hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, monitor their health, and clean and disinfect regularly.
With no mandate in place, the school cannot require face coverings, but strongly recommends them.
“We know that that is going to cause some grief with parents and some staff members,” Rosa said. “We hope that all of our students will choose to wear the mask, but the bottom line is if they don’t, it’s not like we can suspend them or something for that.”
Classroom logistics and practices
Classroom arrangements will include student desks and tables arranged to allow for maximum distancing, and students should face in the same direction. Assignments and projects should be ones that reduce the need for collaboration and sharing of materials.
“We know that collaborative and cooperative learning is much more beneficial to students than traditional sit in a row and face the front,” Rosa said. “We’ve worked so hard to break that traditional classroom … so that’s where the difficulty lies is knowing that the other practice is better and having to go back to the traditional.”
Campus logistics and practices
Campuses have been broken into common areas/quads, cafeteria/food service, athletic facilities, gyms, weight rooms, libraries, career centers, school offices, and agriculture farm/labs.
In the common areas/quads, students in close proximity or close physical contact will be asked to separate, while cafeteria/food service will have their food lines move to a card-scanning system to avoid touching a keypad.
School offices will be limiting outside guests on all campuses to individuals or agencies providing direct services to our students. Gyms and workout areas will be disinfected between uses.
“The bottom line when it comes to [people who think the guidelines are too strict] is we are doing what we need to to protect our students as best we can,” Rosa said. “… I don’t think we’re asking anything of families and the public that isn’t feasible and is over restrictive.”
What happens when a student becomes sick?
If a student, staff member or family member within the household tests positive for COVID-19, they are to seek medical care from their health care provider. Then they should alert the school health office to ensure the student can get started on Independent Study. The student should not come to school until after being cleared.
If a student becomes sick or exhibits any symptoms at school, they should put on a face covering immediately and will be sent directly to the health care office where they’ll be evaluated by a nurse or health care assistant.
If a parent grants permission, the student will be tested for COVID-19. They’ll be asked who they had close physical contact with and held in isolation until a parent/guardian picks them up. The student will be asked to remain home until test results are either clear or confirm a case.
Students sent home will be given distance learning opportunities. Students in close physical contact with any student who tests positive or exhibits symptoms will be monitored by the health staff.
Athletics and extracurricular activities
The Hanford Sentinel detailed much of this section in a story last week. But there is some new information.
As of Friday, Kings County is in Stage 3 of reopening, which means extracurricular contests/events will begin without spectators.
“That’s where I know it will be tough for parents, it’s tough for us,” Rosa said. “We want spectators there. As soon as we are allowed to do that, we know that’s where we’ll make people happy.”
Rosa added that teams will be hurt when it comes to revenue since there will be none from the gate or concessions for the time being. The district is currently looking into possible fundraisers to offset some of the losses.
Spectators won’t be allowed until Stage 4 or late Stage 3 where they can allow limited capacity while social distancing.
During this time, parents can transport their children to and from games if they do not want them riding the bus.
Transportation practices and procedures
The district concedes that there is no “realistic or feasible way in which we can substantially distance students on our school buses.” So it will be up to the parents and student if they want to ride the bus, walk or be transported by their parents.
All buses will be disinfected and cleaned after each route, have hand sanitizer, keep windows open as long as possible into fall and early winter, and possibly adjust and expand routes to reduce congested stops.
School office practices and procedures
School offices are asking parents and guardians to use phone calls and emails as often as possible, ensure contacts are up to date in case of a student pick-up, limit school visits to one family member and remain in designated areas.
Distance learning options for students
HJUHSD will continue to offer Short-term Independent Study and Independent Study as they have the past couple years. A new option they’ve introduced is Remote Learning.
Remote Learning is for a student who is ill or a family member of a student is ill and they have to remain at home.
“We really wanted to make sure that one was there for those families that may encounter a family member or themselves getting sick,” Rosa said. “And we want to make sure we’re providing them a really quickly deployed education so they’re not missing a beat.”
According to Rosa, the district is expecting an increase in students opting for Independent Study. Some parents have already inquired about it since they aren’t comfortable with their student returning to class yet, while others prefer it after experiencing it during the spring closure. Rosa believes most of it will be short-term and most students will be back in school before the end of the semester.
With a plan now in place, teachers can begin preparing for the new school year.
“If the last three months have told us anything, it’s you better be flexible,” Rosa said. “Change is weekly. And that’s just it, we don’t know if it’ll be more or less restrictive, but we think we’ve got a pretty solid plan.”
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!