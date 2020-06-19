HJUHSD releases plan to reopen schools, resume activities

School offices will be limiting outside guests on all campuses to individuals or agencies providing direct services to our students. Gyms and workout areas will be disinfected between uses.

“The bottom line when it comes to [people who think the guidelines are too strict] is we are doing what we need to to protect our students as best we can,” Rosa said. “… I don’t think we’re asking anything of families and the public that isn’t feasible and is over restrictive.”

What happens when a student becomes sick?

If a student, staff member or family member within the household tests positive for COVID-19, they are to seek medical care from their health care provider. Then they should alert the school health office to ensure the student can get started on Independent Study. The student should not come to school until after being cleared.

If a student becomes sick or exhibits any symptoms at school, they should put on a face covering immediately and will be sent directly to the health care office where they’ll be evaluated by a nurse or health care assistant.