You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HJUHSD offers more meals to students
0 comments

HJUHSD offers more meals to students

HANFORD — Hanford Joint Union High School District announced Monday that it will be able to offer students more meals for the week.

Following an approval from the USDA, children who receive meals through the district’s drive thru pick-ups will be provided seven breakfast and lunch meals for the entire week, as opposed to the previous five breakfast and lunch meals, according to a Facebook post from the district.

The free meals are available for pick up between 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Hanford High School (120 E. Grangeville Blvd.), Hanford West High School (1150 W. Lacey Blvd.) and Sierra Pacific High School (1259 13th Ave.).

Meals are available to any child 18 years of age or younger.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Former Bullpup Kara Cutruzzula releases first book
News

Former Bullpup Kara Cutruzzula releases first book

  • Updated

“I kind of just hope that this journal is a little space for people to be able to commit to their dreams and commit to themselves right now. You can open up a page, answer a question, reflect a little bit about something that you might want to be moving towards, and hopefully your day gets a little better,” Kara Cutruzzula, author of "Do it for Yourself," said.

Sue Carol Norton
Obituaries

Sue Carol Norton

Sue Carol Norton, 82, of Lemoore, CA, passed away on September 3, 2020, to go be with the Lord. She was born to her parents Esley K. and Marie…

PHILMORE COURTNEY DALEY
Obituaries

PHILMORE COURTNEY DALEY

Philmore Courtney Daley was born on December 4, 1958 in Kingston,Jamaica. He was born to Joyce Hardie and Edgar Daley. At 12 years of age, Phi…

Obituaries

Janalee Kaye White

Janalee Kaye White, 68, of Hanford, passed away on August 11, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday September 26th at First Sou…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News