HJUHSD offers more meals to students

HANFORD — Hanford Joint Union High School District announced Monday that it will be able to offer students more meals for the week.

Following an approval from the USDA, children who receive meals through the district’s drive thru pick-ups will be provided seven breakfast and lunch meals for the entire week, as opposed to the previous five breakfast and lunch meals, according to a Facebook post from the district.

The free meals are available for pick up between 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Hanford High School (120 E. Grangeville Blvd.), Hanford West High School (1150 W. Lacey Blvd.) and Sierra Pacific High School (1259 13th Ave.).

Meals are available to any child 18 years of age or younger.

