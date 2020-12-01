HFD now accepting donations for third annual Toy Drive

HANFORD — The third annual Hanford Fire Department Toy Drive is currently collecting toys for children.
The toy drive began Nov. 23 and will run through Dec. 11. Station 1, located at 350 W. Grangeville Blvd., is accepting new or unwrapped toys for children between the ages of 2-10 for both boys and girls.
Toys can be dropped off with office staff on Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If someone needs donate after 5 p.m., just ring the bell and a firefighter will accept the donation, if they aren’t out on a call.
“We’ve gotten everything from trucks and play sets and Barbie dolls and balls,” Gloria Beltran, administrative assistant at HFD, said. “PetSmart donated three big bags of stuffed animals. … Any toy that a child can enjoy.”
Beltran conceived the original idea for the toy drive in 2018.
“We would get a lot of calls at the station if we were doing Toys for Tots,” Beltran said. “I asked myself, ‘Why don’t we?’”
She tried to get a partnership going with Toys for Tots, but she received little response. The idea was still stuck in her mind and she went home and told her husband about wanting to do something.
“He said, ‘Well, why don’t you do your own?’” Beltran recalled.
She didn’t think she’d be able to garner enough support by herself, so she went to then-Hanford Fire Department Chief Chris Ekk the very next day and asked him if they could do a toy drive at the department.
“One thing I love about this department is they’re very community oriented,” Beltran said. “That’s probably my favorite part of working for the department here.”
As expected, Ekk and the entire department were all in agreement that it was a great idea and the first toy drive garnered about 200 toys for children.
“Since it was a hit the first time, we went ahead and just continued it every year and it’s been pretty great,” Beltran said.
She also got Hanford Parks and Recreation Supervisor Armando da Silva involved in the toy drive. After gathering all the toys, they deliver them to Parks and Recreation who then distribute the toys. Due to COVID-19, toys will be distributed through a Drive-Thru Toy Giveaway this year on Dec. 12.
“It’s very rewarding on our end too seeing the kids get all excited about it,” Beltran said. “Now it’s going to be a drive-thru … but you’re still giving that joy to that child.”
HFD is asking that people wash their hands before handling and delivering a toy, and also wear a mask when donating toys to be safe. Beltran added that the department wanted to still make the toy drive happen, despite the pandemic.
“It’s just letting the citizens know to still have a joyous holiday, even with the pandemic going on right now,” Beltran said. “Those that are in need, parents that can’t provide for the little ones because it’s been so hard … it’s just nice to be able to provide a little bit of that help.”
