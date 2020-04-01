HFD in Fire Truck Face-Off finals

HANFORD — Two Central Valley fire departments are going head to head, or rather bumper to bumper, to find out which one has the best fire truck.
Hanford Fire Department has made it into the final round of the Golden State Fire Apparatus Fire Truck Face-Off and will compete against Clovis Fire Department for a chance to win $1,000 for the charity of the department’s choice.
In February, Golden State Fire Apparatus, a Northern California dealer for Pierce fire apparatus, randomly selected 32 departments from the Bay Area, Central and Northern California that had purchased apparatus from them within the last three years.
The departments and their trucks were then put into a March Madness-style bracket, pitting them against each other with voting taking place through Facebook polls.
The apparatus chosen from Hanford Fire Department was its custom 110-foot platform ladder truck, the tallest ladder truck in Kings County. The truck is the largest that can be purchased and has a platform at the end of the ladder that can hold three firefighters at one time.
The truck has been in service since November and has already seen action battling large fires, said Hanford firefighter Derek Weisser.
In the first few rounds of the bracket, HFD’s truck beat other apparatus from San Francisco Airport, Consumnes and the Fortuna Volunteer Fire Department in a very close round, Weisser said.
You have free articles remaining.
In semi-finals held earlier this week, HFD had the slight edge over a Tulare Fire Department truck.
The final round against Clovis Fire Department takes place Thursday, April 2, with voting starting at 10 a.m. and lasting 24 hours. Weisser said the Clovis Fire Department truck, which the department got just a few months ago, is almost identical to HFD’s truck, with some variances.
The Fire Truck Face-Off poll can be found on Golden State Fire Apparatus’s Facebook page and will also be shared on HFD’s Facebook page. All voters have to do to vote for Hanford is click on the photo with the HFD logo and truck.
If they win, Weisser said the department has chosen to give the prize money to the families of the fallen Porterville Fire Department firefighters. Porterville firefighters Raymond Figueroa and Patrick Jones died battling a large fire in the city’s library in February.
HFD firefighters were involved in helping the Porterville Fire Department during the tough time and Weisser said it would mean a lot to the department to be able to win this face-off and be able to further help the fallen firefighters’ families.
In addition, Weisser said the department’s sales representative also pledged $500 to add to the winnings, for a total of $1,500.
Weisser encouraged the community to vote for HFD in the poll and share the Facebook post.
“Let’s show our support of Hanford and how great our community is,” Weisser said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!