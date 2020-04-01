HFD in Fire Truck Face-Off finals

HANFORD — Two Central Valley fire departments are going head to head, or rather bumper to bumper, to find out which one has the best fire truck.

Hanford Fire Department has made it into the final round of the Golden State Fire Apparatus Fire Truck Face-Off and will compete against Clovis Fire Department for a chance to win $1,000 for the charity of the department’s choice.

In February, Golden State Fire Apparatus, a Northern California dealer for Pierce fire apparatus, randomly selected 32 departments from the Bay Area, Central and Northern California that had purchased apparatus from them within the last three years.

The departments and their trucks were then put into a March Madness-style bracket, pitting them against each other with voting taking place through Facebook polls.

The apparatus chosen from Hanford Fire Department was its custom 110-foot platform ladder truck, the tallest ladder truck in Kings County. The truck is the largest that can be purchased and has a platform at the end of the ladder that can hold three firefighters at one time.

The truck has been in service since November and has already seen action battling large fires, said Hanford firefighter Derek Weisser.