HESD to distribute student devices and materials

HANFORD — Hanford Elementary School District sites have developed site specific schedules for the distribution of student devices and instructional materials.

Distribution will take place the week of Aug. 10.

Devices and instructional materials will be issued to enrolled students.

If you need to enroll your child, visit the HESD website at www.hanfordesd.org to start the process.

If you have not received information about the distribution schedule, contact your child’s school for information.

Hamilton, 585-3820

Jefferson, 585-3700

JFK, 585-3850

Lincoln, 585-3730

MLK, 585-3715

Monroe, 585-3745

Richmond, 585-3760

Roosevelt, 585-3775

Simas, 585-3790

Washington, 585-3805

WW, 585-3870

