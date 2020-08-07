HESD to distribute student devices and materials

HANFORD — Hanford Elementary School District sites have developed site specific schedules for the distribution of student devices and instructional materials.
Distribution will take place the week of Aug. 10.
Devices and instructional materials will be issued to enrolled students.
If you need to enroll your child, visit the HESD website at www.hanfordesd.org to start the process.
If you have not received information about the distribution schedule, contact your child’s school for information.
- Hamilton, 585-3820
- Jefferson, 585-3700
- JFK, 585-3850
- Lincoln, 585-3730
- MLK, 585-3715
- Monroe, 585-3745
- Richmond, 585-3760
- Roosevelt, 585-3775
- Simas, 585-3790
- Washington, 585-3805
- WW, 585-3870
