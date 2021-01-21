HESD set for in-person return to school in February

HANFORD — Hanford Elementary School District has decided to remain in distance learning through the month of January, with an anticipated return to in-person classes on Feb. 1.

“The decision to remain in distance learning is not an arbitrary one taken lightly,” Superintendent Joy Gabler said in a letter to HESD parents on Jan. 13. ”Due to the current COVID-19 environment and the rising case rates we are experiencing in Kings County, HESD’s operational demands are taxed.”

After beginning of the school year with distance learning, HESD students were able to go back to school in-person in late November. However, the district shifted back to distance learning in mid-December due to rising COVID-19 case numbers, with the intention to begin in-person again after winter break on Jan. 11.

The district continued to monitor the situation and decided to delay the return once again due to spiking numbers of positive cases that had directly affected the district’s ability to run its 11 school sites, as well as affected many other facets of the district. Gabler said the operational demands to keep schools open and running smoothly for over 5,700 students is impossible when key staff members are unable to be present at work or are unable to work due to illness.

District officials said there was a growing list of HESD staff unable to work as a result of being a confirmed close contact requiring quarantining, testing positive for COVID-19 or presenting with symptoms of the virus.

“To say the least, our operational demands are strained and for HESD to run effectively with students in-person we need our 700+ employees healthy, well and able to work,” Gabler said.