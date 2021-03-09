HESD brings first fleet of electric school buses to Kings County

HANFORD — Hanford Elementary School District’s new buses are a lot greener — literally and figuratively.

The California Energy Commission's School Bus Replacement Program awarded the district $1.95 million to replace five diesel school buses with electric buses.

The grant program helps schools in disadvantaged and low-income communities throughout the state transition from old, polluting diesel school buses to zero- or low-emissions vehicles, improving children's health by limiting their exposure to transportation-related air pollution and building a greener economy.

HESD Chief Business Official David Endo said the district received an email from the California Energy Commission regarding the school bus replacement grant back in May 2018. The district applied for the competitive grant and was one of the last five districts in the central section to get funded.

“One of the criteria of the grant is that the old bus had to get destroyed, so we replaced five buses,” Endo said.

HESD is the only school district in Kings County with electric buses on the road. The buses ran their first routes on Feb. 1, the first day of in-person classes after winter break. Hanford citizens can easily identify the new electric buses due to their green bumpers and rims.

William Potter, director of Facilities and Operations at HESD, said besides some maintenance differences, the new buses are very similar to the diesel buses the district had previously, so the drivers are familiar with driving and operating them.