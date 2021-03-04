‘Heroes Park’ comes out on top

HANFORD — The proposed 40-acre park on the east side of Hanford now has a name: Heroes Park.

The proposed park project is part of an $8.5 million grant application through the California Department of Parks and Recreation’s Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program to create new parks in underserved communities across California.

The Hanford Parks and Community Services Department launched a two-week park naming campaign on the city’s website and social media pages that sought input from the community on the naming of the park.

Brad Albert, director of Parks and Community Services, presented the results of the campaign to the Hanford City Council during its meeting Tuesday evening.

Albert said the park naming campaign received a total of 2,385 votes.

Hanford Heroes Park was the clear front-runner with 1,944 votes. Veterans Park came in second with 368 votes, followed by Tyree Reed Park with 24 votes. Naomi Tagawa Memorial Park rounded out the top four suggestions with 22 votes.

Albert said giving the proposed park a name gives it an identity and allows the city to begin to think about the type of public art that could go in it if it were to be funded.

“I think the definition of a hero means different things to different people and they come in all shapes in sizes,” Albert said, adding heroes can include veterans, first responders, educators, those in the medical field and regular citizens — which really broadens the scope of what the city can do with the park.