‘Heroes Park’ comes out on top
top story

‘Heroes Park’ comes out on top

Park conceptual design

A conceptual design for a possible 40-acre park in the city of Hanford, now called Heroes Park, includes athletic courts, a walking and jogging path, a skate park, athletic fields, nighttime lighting, restrooms, playgrounds, an amphitheater, community gardens, shade structures, parking lots, outdoor fitness equipment, a dog park, a water feature, a disc golf course and a central hub with a playground.

 Hanford Parks and Community Services

HANFORD — The proposed 40-acre park on the east side of Hanford now has a name: Heroes Park.

The proposed park project is part of an $8.5 million grant application through the California Department of Parks and Recreation’s Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program to create new parks in underserved communities across California.

The Hanford Parks and Community Services Department launched a two-week park naming campaign on the city’s website and social media pages that sought input from the community on the naming of the park.

Brad Albert, director of Parks and Community Services, presented the results of the campaign to the Hanford City Council during its meeting Tuesday evening.

Albert said the park naming campaign received a total of 2,385 votes.

Hanford Heroes Park was the clear front-runner with 1,944 votes. Veterans Park came in second with 368 votes, followed by Tyree Reed Park with 24 votes. Naomi Tagawa Memorial Park rounded out the top four suggestions with 22 votes.

Albert said giving the proposed park a name gives it an identity and allows the city to begin to think about the type of public art that could go in it if it were to be funded.

“I think the definition of a hero means different things to different people and they come in all shapes in sizes,” Albert said, adding heroes can include veterans, first responders, educators, those in the medical field and regular citizens — which really broadens the scope of what the city can do with the park.

“It does open it up for a lot of different opportunities to honor, celebrate and show appreciation for our community’s heroes,” he continued.

Albert said the park can include monuments or sculptures of veterans or plaques that honor first responders. He also suggested memorial where the city can honor a different hero in the community every year.

Mayor Francisco Ramirez said he loved the concept, but suggested the name be shortened to just “Heroes Park”, which his fellow council members were supportive of.

“I love ‘Heroes Park’, I think that’s a really cool concept,” Councilmember Kalish Morrow said.

“I like that it’s inclusive,” Councilmember Art Brieno added.

Albert reminded the council that the park project is all conceptual at this point and is contingent on the grant award for funding, so there are no guarantees.

If it were to be funded, the proposed 40-acre community and regional park would be located near the Florinda Street and 9 1/4 Avenue intersection on the east side of town.

The conceptual design includes athletic courts, a nearly mile-long walking and jogging path, a skate park, athletic fields, nighttime lighting, playgrounds, an amphitheater, community gardens, shade structures, outdoor fitness equipment, a dog park, a water feature, a disc golf course and a central hub with a playground.

The grant application is due March 12, but the city won’t know if it’s a recipient of the funding until around late summer.

The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com

