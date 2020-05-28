Hernandez appears at bail review hearing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD — George Hernandez, the retired Hanford Police officer charged with sexual assault, was in court Thursday.

The appearance was a bail review hearing, where the judge left Hernandez’s bail set at $200,000, Kings County Assistant District Attorney Phil Esbenshade said.

The DA’s office charged Hernandez with four felonies, including sexual penetration with a foreign object, sexual battery, assault with intent to commit rape and false imprisonment after he was arrested by police on May 20.

The victim in the case, Hernandez’s neighbor, filed a restraining order against him the next day. The request details how Hernandez, allegedly smelling of alcohol, went over to the victim’s yard and offered to give her his phone number.

The victim stated that after she refused, Hernandez pushed her inside her home and locked the door. She said she gave Hernandez her number in hopes that he would leave, but he proceeded to sexually assault her.

The victim was eventually able to get away and call for help.

Esbenshade said Hernandez faces up to 11 years in state prison if convicted, and may also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.