Hemp highlighted at World Ag Expo

Nick Stromberg, CEO of Beacon Hemp, which breeds and produces hemp seeds, said most people have questions relating to agronomy, like where to get the seeds, when to plant them and how to grow the plants.

Doug Edge, board of directors for the U.S. Hemp Growers Association, said the best advice he could give to farmers who are thinking about adding hemp to their crop production is to do their research.

Edge said it’s essential for farmers to ensure they have a reliable genetics source before they plant anything because getting good seeds has been an issue for farmers the last few years.

Because hemp is an emerging industry with a lot of risk involved right now, Edge said he advises farmers to only plant what they can afford to lose. He said plants can sometimes go “hot” with THC levels (anything over 0.03%) and then must be destroyed.

“Be cautious as you get into the crop,” Edge said.

With that being said, Edge said he believes hemp has a bright future and he foresees more uses and processing capacities expanding the industry.

“There’s going to be lots of opportunities for farmers once the infrastructure is there and the processing is in place to mass produce the crop,” he said.