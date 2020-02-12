Hemp highlighted at World Ag Expo

TULARE — It’s all about hemp education this year at the 2020 World Ag Expo.
Of course you’ll still find everything you love about the expo — from emerging agricultural technology to the food — but tucked away in the east corner of the International Agri-Center in Tulare, you’ll find the answers to all the questions you may have on the hemp industry.
With the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized the production of industrial hemp, the hemp industry seems poised to grow across the nation.
Locally, interest in growing the plant has heightened, but it may be difficult to know where to start.
Jeff Chedester, seed department manager at Western Milling based in Goshen, said he has talked with many local farmers who are looking for alternative crops to grow, and hemp is the new, exciting crop they are interested in.
That’s why Western Milling formed a partnership with Agrarian Supply and Beacon Hemp.
“Farmers were struggling to make sense of the hemp market sphere,” said Scott Knippelmeir, director of ag services at Agrarian Supply.
Knippelmeir said the companies identified a need of a beginning to end solution for farmers — from genetics, through agronomy, and ultimately distribution of both seed on the front end and product on the back end of the farming system.
Nick Stromberg, CEO of Beacon Hemp, which breeds and produces hemp seeds, said most people have questions relating to agronomy, like where to get the seeds, when to plant them and how to grow the plants.
Doug Edge, board of directors for the U.S. Hemp Growers Association, said the best advice he could give to farmers who are thinking about adding hemp to their crop production is to do their research.
Edge said it’s essential for farmers to ensure they have a reliable genetics source before they plant anything because getting good seeds has been an issue for farmers the last few years.
Because hemp is an emerging industry with a lot of risk involved right now, Edge said he advises farmers to only plant what they can afford to lose. He said plants can sometimes go “hot” with THC levels (anything over 0.03%) and then must be destroyed.
“Be cautious as you get into the crop,” Edge said.
With that being said, Edge said he believes hemp has a bright future and he foresees more uses and processing capacities expanding the industry.
“There’s going to be lots of opportunities for farmers once the infrastructure is there and the processing is in place to mass produce the crop,” he said.
Knippelmeir said he also believes the hemp industry is going to continue to grow, though perhaps a little slower than originally thought after a bubble burst during the 2019 harvest.
“I think the industry is going to recollect itself in 2020 and come out really strong,” he said.
