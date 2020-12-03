You are the owner of this article.
Help ‘Stuff the SWAT Truck’
top story

Help ‘Stuff the SWAT Truck’

Stuff the SWAT truck

The Central Valley Regional SWAT Team holds its annual “Stuff the SWAT Truck” event in this 2019 file photo. The event aims to put food on the table and presents under the tree for children in need in the area.

 Contributed

HANFORD — The Central Valley Regional SWAT Team is teaming up with Target for its 12th annual “Stuff the SWAT Truck” event.

This is a one-day event with the goal to put food on the table and toys under the tree for needy children and their families in the area. Last year, efforts touched the lives of over 600 children.

Team members are requesting any non-perishable food items, toys or clothing.

The SWAT truck will be in the Hanford Target shopping center parking lot, 140 N. 12th Ave., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.

If you know a family in need, contact Hanford Police Department Officer Ryan Tomey at rtomey@cityofhanfordca.com.

