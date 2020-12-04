You are the owner of this article.
Helena Agri-Enterprises to move to Lemoore
top story

LEMOORE — The city of Lemoore announced Friday that it is in the final stages of an application submittal for the relocation of Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC to the city.

“This is great news for the residents of Lemoore and for Kings County, as the relocation of Helena to Lemoore will ensure that jobs and taxes will remain local,” said a press release from the city.

Upon final project completion, Helena will be one of the largest retailers in the city of Lemoore.

The city said it has been a pleasure to work with the Helena team and look forward to being part of Helena’s continued growth and success.

