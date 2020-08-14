Heat wave hits, cooling center open

HANFORD — An extensive heat wave will impact the Central Valley for at least the next week, prompting officials to activate the city’s cooling center through at least Monday.

The cooling center will be open from 1-8 p.m. and is located at the Longfield Center, 560 S. Douty St.

The National Weather Service Hanford office has issued an excessive heat warning due to the prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures.

NWS meteorologist Modesto Vasquez said temperatures are forecasted to exceed triple digits throughout the upcoming week. Temperature predictions range between 105-107 degrees through Thursday, with lows in the mid- to upper-70s, and Vasquez doesn’t see a cool down happening any time soon.

“The heat will continue through next weekend,” he said.

Vasquez said temperatures are well above normal for this time of year, which is usually around 97 degrees.

Heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, occur when the body is not able to properly cool itself. People most vulnerable to heat-related illness include those who spend a lot of time outdoors, those who do not have air conditioning, young children, the elderly and those with chronic ailments.

Heat-related illnesses are preventable and officials advise all citizens to take the following precautions to avoid heat-related illness: