Heat wave hits, cooling center open

HANFORD — An extensive heat wave will impact the Central Valley for at least the next week, prompting officials to activate the city’s cooling center through at least Monday.
The cooling center will be open from 1-8 p.m. and is located at the Longfield Center, 560 S. Douty St.
The National Weather Service Hanford office has issued an excessive heat warning due to the prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures.
NWS meteorologist Modesto Vasquez said temperatures are forecasted to exceed triple digits throughout the upcoming week. Temperature predictions range between 105-107 degrees through Thursday, with lows in the mid- to upper-70s, and Vasquez doesn’t see a cool down happening any time soon.
“The heat will continue through next weekend,” he said.
Vasquez said temperatures are well above normal for this time of year, which is usually around 97 degrees.
Heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, occur when the body is not able to properly cool itself. People most vulnerable to heat-related illness include those who spend a lot of time outdoors, those who do not have air conditioning, young children, the elderly and those with chronic ailments.
Heat-related illnesses are preventable and officials advise all citizens to take the following precautions to avoid heat-related illness:
- Drink plenty of water or other non-alcohol or non-caffeinated fluids.
- Try to stay out of direct sunlight, if possible.
- Reduce, eliminate or reschedule strenuous activities until the coolest time of the day.
- Children, seniors and anyone with health problems should stay in the coolest available place — not necessarily indoors.
- Never leave children unattended in a vehicle, even with the windows down.
- Children and the elderly should be monitored for signs of heat related stress and illness and officials said to seek emergency medical assistance if needed. Some signs include headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion and passing out.
Hot weather safety tips for pets from the ASPCA:
- Give them plenty of fresh, clean water.
- Make sure they have a shady place to get out of the sun and don’t let them linger on hot asphalt.
- Know the symptoms of overheating in pets, including excessive panting, difficulty breathing, increased heart rate, drooling weakness and vomiting.
- Animals with flat faces are more susceptible to heat stroke since they cannot pant as effectively. These pets, along with the older pets, overweight pets, and those with heart or lung diseases should be kept cool in air-conditioned rooms as much as possible.
- Never leave animals unattended in a vehicle, even with the windows down.
