Superior Dairy on a Hot Day

Hanford residents hide from the heat under the Superior Dairy awning Friday. 

 Ravyn Cullor

A heat advisory in the San Joaquin Valley will extend through Thursday evening, after Fresno broke a heat record over the holiday weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, the area is going to see high temperatures between 100 and 105 Wednesday and Thursday. Some forecasts project temperatures as high as 106 in Hanford on Thursday.

These high temperatures come after Fresno broke its previous record for annual days in triple digits, which was set in 1984 with 63 days. 

Fresno, Bakersfield, Hanford, Madera and Merced all saw their record latest date of triple digit heat in mid-October.

With the advisory, NWS recommends residents stay in air conditioned areas, limit outdoor activities, stay out of the sun, drink lots of water and dress for the heat. They also warn to be vigilant of leaving children or animals in cars.

On average, 38 children die in hot, parked cars every year, most of whom are below the age of three, and 14 children have already died in hot cars this year, according to USA Today data.

Cooling centers around the Valley will be open during the advisory, and information for specific cities can be found on their website.

California ISO issued a Flex alert Tuesday evening, which will take place Wednesday from 4-9 p.m., meaning Valley residents are urged to  conserve power during the heat.

After Thursday, temperatures are projected to dip below 100 into the high and mid-90s.

