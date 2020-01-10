The artwork of 13 student artists, including one from Kings County, kicks off a new decade in the 2020 Healthy Air Living Kids’ Calendar.
The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District’s annual calendar, designed to educate and inspire the public to live a Healthy Air Life and reduce air pollution in the San Joaquin Valley, is a full-color, bilingual wall calendar, featuring clean-air messages and drawings of students from throughout the San Joaquin Valley.
The District takes great pride in congratulating the following talented kids featured in this year’s calendar:
- Aria Delgado, 10th grade, Sanger – Cover artist “Clean air makes stars sparkle.”
- Isabella Guzman, 1st grade, Hughson – “Kids and kittens are happier with clean air.”
- Anahi Palacios, 4th grade, Madera – “Ride your scooter!”
- Landen Young, 5th grade, Stratford – “Clean air by driving electric cars!!”
- Logan McDaniel, 3rd grade, Merced – “You should ride a bike.”
- Alice Tenio, 8th grade, Stockton – “Skies are pretty, let’s keep it clean.”
- Athziri Gomez, 8th grade, Arvin – “Clean Air”
- Lesly Rodriguez-Baez, 2nd grade, Fresno – “Remember to turn your engine off while you wait, just like my dad.”
- Adelmari, 2nd grade – “Check the Air! Make sure it’s at a level one, if it is, go outside and have some fun.”
- Kathleen Ly, 8th grade, Stockton – “We’re EXHAUSTED of air pollution. Help keep your air clean.”
- Kessin Bush, 4th grade, Porterville – “Do not pollute the air! Make it healthier!”
- Melissa Jauregui – “Check Before You Burn!”
- Olivia Myracle, 11th grade, Clovis – “Healthy Air Living” “Aire Limpio, Vida Sana”
The calendars are free and distributed to schools, community groups, healthcare facilities, churches, civic organizations, non-profits, and individuals upon request, while supplies last.
To request calendars for yourself, your classroom, school or other organization, email public.education@valleyair.org or call (559) 230-6000. Calendars can also be picked up at any District office: in Fresno at 1990 E. Gettysburg Ave., in Modesto at 4800 Enterprise Way, and in Bakersfield at 34936 Flyover Court.
