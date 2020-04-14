Health officials to focus on COVID-19 contact tracing

Over the weekend, the department confirmed the first COVID-19 related death in Kings County. Hill said only two patients have had to be hospitalized due to the disease, and added that three patients have fully recovered from it.

Across the county, 617 people have been tested for the virus, and there have been 589 negative results back so far. As of Tuesday morning, 29 individuals are being monitored based on travel or contact history, or who have symptoms compatible with COVID-19 and after other respiratory illnesses have been ruled out.

Due to the low population in Kings County, Hill said it’s difficult to release information on where the cases are located within the region without infringing on privacy guidelines. However, with every new case, he said opportunities to release additional data elements will become available.

Hill also wanted to remind the public that the best practices for slowing the spread of the virus are washing hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, not touching your face with unwashed hands, staying home if you’re sick and covering your face when you have to go out in public.

He said face coverings will not protect individuals from getting the virus, but it will keep them from spreading the disease to others if they are a carrier who is asymptomatic.