Health officials to focus on COVID-19 contact tracing

HANFORD — As COVID-19 testing comes online for medical providers throughout the county, Kings County Department of Public Health will now focus its efforts on contact tracing.
During the Kings County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning, Public Health Director Ed Hill said now that hospitals, clinics and other medical providers are doing all their own testing for the virus, it has freed the department up to do contact tracing and testing of people who are known contacts of those who have tested positive.
Contact tracing is a measure to identify anybody who has been in contact with a positive COVID-19 patient.
Hill said as soon as a positive case is identified, the department conducts contact tracing and reaches out to those identified individuals as soon as possible.
As the case numbers increase, Hill said the number of people the health department has to identify and contact will also increase. As a result, he said the department has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office, which both offered to lend detectives to assist with contact tracing.
There have been 12 confirmed cases in Kings County. Two of the cases were travel related, six were from close contact with infected individuals and one was a community transmission. Hill said the other three case origins are currently under investigation.
Over the weekend, the department confirmed the first COVID-19 related death in Kings County. Hill said only two patients have had to be hospitalized due to the disease, and added that three patients have fully recovered from it.
Across the county, 617 people have been tested for the virus, and there have been 589 negative results back so far. As of Tuesday morning, 29 individuals are being monitored based on travel or contact history, or who have symptoms compatible with COVID-19 and after other respiratory illnesses have been ruled out.
Due to the low population in Kings County, Hill said it’s difficult to release information on where the cases are located within the region without infringing on privacy guidelines. However, with every new case, he said opportunities to release additional data elements will become available.
Hill also wanted to remind the public that the best practices for slowing the spread of the virus are washing hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, not touching your face with unwashed hands, staying home if you’re sick and covering your face when you have to go out in public.
He said face coverings will not protect individuals from getting the virus, but it will keep them from spreading the disease to others if they are a carrier who is asymptomatic.
More from the meeting
As part of the COVID-19 discussion, the board voted unanimously to have county staff draw up an application to seek $100,000 of Community Development Block Grant funds to purchase face masks for county employees, with priority going to public safety employees and first responders if possible.
