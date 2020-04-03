Health officials recommend face covers in public

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD — As COVID-19 continues to spread, local health officials are advising the community to “stay in your place, maintain your space, and cover your face.”

In a letter sent Thursday, County Health Officer Dr. Milton Teske said he recommends covering your face in addition to the sheltering-in-place and social distancing measures currently in place in Kings County.

“Throughout the Central Valley, COVID-19 is making its presence known and Public Health wants to ensure that Kings County stays ahead of it,” Teske said. “By following the current guidelines of the shelter-in-place, we will be able to slow the spread of the virus.”

However, for those times when you must leave your home, new guidance is available to keep your safe, including the recommendation to cover your face when you leave your home.

Previously, it was stated that healthcare workers were the only people who should be wearing face masks. Fortunately, Teske said the U.S. has had the opportunity to research how other countries have limited the spread of the virus. He said new studies show that covering your face while in public is an effective way of limiting the spread of this virus.