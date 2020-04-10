You are the owner of this article.
Health officials confirm 9th Kings County COVID-19 case
Laura Brown

HANFORD — The Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) has confirmed the ninth case of a resident being diagnosed with the Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). All nine residents have been quarantined. KCDPH has also concluded that the eighth case, which was announced on April 8 acquired the disease through community transmission. This is the first case of community transmission in Kings County.

Two cases were travel related while the remaining six were due to close contact with a diagnosed case. 

