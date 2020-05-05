Health officials confirm 26 more cases of COVID-19

HANFORD — Monday, the Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) confirmed 26 additional cases of a resident being diagnosed with the Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
KCDPH has determined that 12 new cases contracted the disease through close contact with a confirmed case. The exposure of the 14 additional cases is still under investigation.
According to a press release from the department, four cases are being treated in isolation and all other cases have been quarantined.
KCDPH has also identified three previously identified cases who have fully recovered from the disease.
Kings County has had a total of 198 positive cases, 169 of which are active. The below list depicts the current situation in Kings County:
- 3 travel related
- 138 close contact with a known infected individual
- 10 community transmission
- 47 still under investigation
- 28 recovered
- 1 death
KCDPH is currently conducting communicable disease investigations to identify any persons who may have had close personal contact with these individuals, including any friends, family members, or health care professionals, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness.
Due to privacy laws, no specific information regarding any of the 198 cases can be shared with the public.
Community testing site update:
The Kings County community testing site, one of 80 throughout the state that were scheduled to open Monday, has been delayed. The site is being stood up through a partnership between the State of California and OptumServe.
“Due to problems with the scheduling website and lack of adequate staff, KCDPH has requested that the opening be delayed until the state and OptumServe have solved these issues,” said the press release from KCDPH.
KCDPH reminded residents that they can still be tested through their primary care provider if they are experiencing symptoms and/or have been in contact with a confirmed case. Contact your primary care provider for guidance and instructions for testing.
