Health officials confirm 26 more cases of COVID-19

HANFORD — Monday, the Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) confirmed 26 additional cases of a resident being diagnosed with the Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

KCDPH has determined that 12 new cases contracted the disease through close contact with a confirmed case. The exposure of the 14 additional cases is still under investigation.

According to a press release from the department, four cases are being treated in isolation and all other cases have been quarantined.

KCDPH has also identified three previously identified cases who have fully recovered from the disease.

Kings County has had a total of 198 positive cases, 169 of which are active. The below list depicts the current situation in Kings County:

3 travel related

138 close contact with a known infected individual

10 community transmission

47 still under investigation

28 recovered

1 death

KCDPH is currently conducting communicable disease investigations to identify any persons who may have had close personal contact with these individuals, including any friends, family members, or health care professionals, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness.