Hanford's Felix Bravo takes his bat to McPherson College

HANFORD — For the second time in a week, Hanford High School had another athlete sign to play at the collegiate level. Felix Bravo signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at McPherson College in Kansas.

“It was like a dream come true,” Bravo said after signing. “A blessing to get the opportunity to sign and further my education and baseball career.”

The shortstop and second baseman, who’s been on varsity since he was pulled up for the playoffs his freshman season, signed with family and teammates in attendance.

“It was super cool to see the support of all the teammates out there,” Hanford baseball coach Dalton Silva said. “I’m sure it meant a lot to Felix and his family and it meant to me as well.”

After looking at a couple of local schools, Bravo took a visit to McPherson College last October.

“The school just looked really good to me,” McPherson College said. “I went to go visit and as soon I got there, I liked it. I enjoyed the school, enjoyed the coaches, enjoyed the team.”

Despite the distance from Hanford, Bravo said he’s excited to see a new part of the country. He said his father encouraged him to “see the world,” but he did admit he’s nervous for the snow. Bravo added that he’s excited to compete against other athletes and try to better himself at the collegiate level.

Bravo said it was always a dream of his to play in college and remembers playing in his home when he was young.

“I remember just being in the living room, hitting the ball off the tee, and running around the house and sliding back in,” Bravo said. “ … It was always a big goal of mine to get a scholarship to get this opportunity and I’m blessed that it happened to me.”