Hanford yearns to reopen

HANFORD — Following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press conference Thursday, the Hanford City Council met for a special meeting Friday afternoon to discuss developments in the state’s plan for reopening.

Local county and city administrators hoped for good news, but Hanford City Manager Mario Cifuentez said it was safe to say many of them were disappointed at what came out of the conference.

While there will be some progress toward reopening, Cifuentez said there is still a ways to go before many businesses can open again.

Right now, the state is progressing slowly into “Stage 2” of the governor’s plan, which will reopen retail and other “lower-risk” businesses for curbside pick-up only.

Cifuentez said communities may move through stage 2 faster if the county has met certain readiness criteria, which are metrics that have to be met by the county before it can start to open up. While the county has met some of the criteria in place, it has not met every metric.

One particularly troublesome metric the county has to meet is having no more than one COVID-19 case per 10,000 people in the county in the 14 days prior to submitting an attestation to the state. For Kings County, that would be fewer than 15 positive cases per day for two weeks.