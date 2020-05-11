Hanford yearns to reopen

HANFORD — Following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press conference Thursday, the Hanford City Council met for a special meeting Friday afternoon to discuss developments in the state’s plan for reopening.
Local county and city administrators hoped for good news, but Hanford City Manager Mario Cifuentez said it was safe to say many of them were disappointed at what came out of the conference.
While there will be some progress toward reopening, Cifuentez said there is still a ways to go before many businesses can open again.
Right now, the state is progressing slowly into “Stage 2” of the governor’s plan, which will reopen retail and other “lower-risk” businesses for curbside pick-up only.
Cifuentez said communities may move through stage 2 faster if the county has met certain readiness criteria, which are metrics that have to be met by the county before it can start to open up. While the county has met some of the criteria in place, it has not met every metric.
One particularly troublesome metric the county has to meet is having no more than one COVID-19 case per 10,000 people in the county in the 14 days prior to submitting an attestation to the state. For Kings County, that would be fewer than 15 positive cases per day for two weeks.
Public Health Director Ed Hill told the Kings County Board of Supervisors during its special meeting Friday afternoon that this would be difficult to meet because as testing capabilities expand, the number of positive cases is expected to rise.
Once the county is finally able to attest to all the readiness criteria, it can then move into the expanded stage 2, which includes the retail sector, logistics sector, manufacturing sector, destination retail, some personal services like car washes, pet grooming and landscape services, office-based businesses, and dine-in restaurants albeit with reduced capacity.
Services like hair salons and barbers would not be able to open until stage 3 of the governor’s plan.
Council members expressed their frustrations about not being able to open back up, especially when they see local businesses suffering.
“We can’t open what we didn’t shut down. The state has done this,” Councilman Martin Devine said. “We simply don’t have the authority to tell businesses that they can open.”
Devine suggested the city write letters to the governor asking for more local control and to allow the city the ability to assess its own needs.
“What works for L.A. doesn’t work for Hanford,” Devine said, adding people are losing their livelihoods because of the current restrictions.
Councilman Francisco Ramirez agreed and took the issue a step further, saying many other cities have decided to file lawsuits against state and said he would be in support of going that route as well.
Council members seemed willing to follow Devine's suggestion, as well as look into what other cities are doing in terms of lawsuits.
For now, the city will follow suit with Kings County’s approach of not making it a priority to enforce which businesses are open or not. Mayor John Draxler said business owners should talk to their own lawyers about the risks associated with opening up, if they choose to do so.
Moving forward, the city is going to create a resource page on its website for businesses and plans to work with local businesses to figure out their needs.
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!