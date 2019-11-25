SELMA — Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Hanford woman Friday after she allegedly drove recklessly under the influence of marijuana and caused an accident, officials said.
Around 2:30 p.m., a Fresno County Sheriff's sergeant in an unmarked vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 43 near Elkhorn Avenue in Selma. He said he looked up ahead and saw a car driving extremely fast, making unsafe passing maneuvers.
The sergeant said the driver was crossing double yellow lines, straddling the median at times and forcing vehicles off the road. He said the driver also ran a red light at Conejo Avenue and nearly struck a vehicle.
The sergeant was unable to catch up to the driver, so he instead radioed a deputy driving a marked patrol vehicle further ahead on Highway 43.
Following the update, officials said the deputy in the marked unit saw the woman, later identified as 49-year-old Laura Walls of Hanford, pass him on the road. The deputy turned on his lights and siren and attempted to pull the woman over, but said she accelerated away at speeds well over 100 mph.
You have free articles remaining.
One minute later, the deputy approached the Highway 99 overpass and said he saw the woman had crashed.
Sheriff’s officials said Walls had run another red light and clipped a vehicle that was trying to make a left turn onto southbound Highway 99. They said her car spun out and smashed into a concrete pillar, totaling the car.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, but officials said Walls was pinned in her car and needed the help of firefighters and their equipment to remover her. Deputies said they noticed she appeared to be under the influence of a substance and there was a strong odor of marijuana in her car.
Walls was transported to the hospital for the treatment of minor injuries, officials said. California Highway Patrol officers later evaluated her and determined she was driving under the influence of drugs (marijuana).
Authorities said Walls was then transported and booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of reckless driving, evading police and driving under the influence of drugs. Her bail is set at $11,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.