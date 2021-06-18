Western Heat Wave

Gerry Huddleston of Santa Rosa cools off in the very shallow water of the Russian River, Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the Veterans Memorial Beach in Healdsburg.

 Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP

After record-breaking heat Friday, Hanford is set for an extremely hot weekend, with fire, air quality and energy usage concerns.

Friday’s temperature topped a record-high, set in 1917, of 109 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday and Sunday are expected to reach or exceed record temperatures set in 2017, at 108 and 110 degrees respectively.

The extreme temperatures have set off a number of alerts and prompted safety measures, many of which are expected to stay in place through the weekend.

Power Conservation Alerts

California Independent System Operators issued a Flex Alert for Friday, asking power users to limit use between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., the second day the agency issued an alert to counter projected shortages in the grid as high temperatures hit most of the western U.S.

ISO asks consumers to turn air conditioners up to 78 degrees, not use major appliances and turn off unnecessary lights to decrease the demand on the grid during peak hours.

Hanford resident Dennis Storey said his daughter monitors power conservation alerts and turns off their AC whenever they need to save electricity.

Storey said a few years ago they experienced a day-long blackout due to excessive heat, which was uncomfortable but would have been worse if it had been longer.

Monica Madruga, another Hanford resident, said she doesn’t usually keep up with conservation alerts.

“Honestly, I don’t have much of an option because I have a really old house, so I have to use more power consuming sources of cooling than I would prefer, but that’s the only way to keep a big house cool,” Madruga said.

ISO found three main factors behind rotating outages during the summer of 2020, including climate change-driven extreme heat throughout the western U.S., inadequate resource planning with new renewable energy sources and other practices in the energy market.

The organization took a number of steps to decrease the chance of blackouts in 2021, including Flex Alerts.

Community Cooling Centers

Public buildings where residents can get out of the heat have opened up in a number of cities across the Valley.

The locations, hours, and dates of cooling centers in the area:

Hanford Longfield Center

560 S. Douty Street

Friday, June 18-Sunday, June 20

1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

(559) 585-2525

Lemoore Recreation

721 W. Cinnamon Drive

Friday, June 18

9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(559) 924-6744 option 2

Avenal Theater and Event Center

233 E. Kings Street

Friday, June 18-Sunday, June 20

2-7 p.m.

(559) 633-3116

The Hanford cooling center will have games and light activities and the Avenal cooling center will have games and movies.

The Hanford Fire Department recommends drinking water or other non-alcoholic and non-caffeinated drinks, keeping seniors, children and those with health conditions in the coolest location available and not leaving kids or pets unattended in a car.

boxerpic.jpeg

Boxer's flat faces give them a higher risk of heat stroke. 

Extended exposure to high heat can cause heat exhaustion, heat stroke or death, according to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.

Poor Air Quality Warning

The Valley Air District warns air quality conditions may become unhealthy over the weekend due to the temperature. The heat increases ozone and particulate matter in the air, as well as the risk of fire.

Valley heat expected to continue

The sun rises over the Sierra Nevada on Tuesday morning. Kings County air quailty may become unhealthy over the weekend and an alert is in place.

The district recommends individuals stay inside over the weekend, if possible, as poor air quality can cause asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Cal Fire reports six active fires in the San Joaquin Valley as of Friday, with a 20-acre fire burning west of Visalia.

