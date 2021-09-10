Events around Hanford are ramping up for the fall season, and tickets for many of them are limited and going on sale soon.
While many events were canceled last year, organizations around the area are moving forward with plans for in person events this fall. From live music to Halloween events and town awards, there are options for those who wish to participate.
20th Annual Downtown Hanford Blues and Roots Festival
The 20th Annual Downtown Hanford Blues and Roots Festival will take place 5:30-10 p.m. Sept. 18 in the Civic Center Park, and admissions will be free.
The event will be headlined by the Daniel Castro band, and include performances by Bill Clifton And The Chicken & Whiskey Band, Electric Grease and Travis Brooks.
Organizers recommend attendees bring chairs or a blanket, and say bottles, cans or coolers will not be allowed, according to the event page.
Hanford Chamber Distinguished Citizens Awards Banquet
Tickets for the Hanford Chamber Distinguished Citizens Award Banquet, to take place 6-8 p.m. Sept. 17, are still on sale at the Chamber’s website. The award ceremony will be catered by Fugazzis and tickets start at $40.
This year’s award winners include Paula Massey, Johnny Hill, Bryn Sztukowski, Nancy Silva, Jim Castleman, Matt Gill, Captain Dennis Springer, Officer Jean Bidegaray, Kings Community Action Organization and Overland Stockyard.
Hanford Chamber New Zombie Mall Crawl
The Hanford Chamber of Commerce will hold its first annual Zombie Crawl at the Hanford Mall on Oct. 16. The event will take place in two sections, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for families and 9 p.m. to midnight for those over 21.
During the day, there will be shopping discounts, ice cream and snow cones and a costume fashion show with a $100 prize. After nine there will be an after party with a DJ, dance floor and alcoholic beverages.
Tickets will go on sale Sept. 15, starting at $15 and discounts will be offered buying “family” batches of tickets. The first 300 tickets will include a swag bag, discounts for participating stores, a free face painting, an ice cream, snow cone and kettle corn.
42nd Annual Renaissance of Kings Faire
The Annual Renaissance of Kings Faire will take place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct, 2 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. OCt. 3. Admissions and parking will be free and the event will include arts, crafts, comedy, music, dance shows, costume performers, food and drinks.
Applications for vendors and guild members are still available on the Hanford City Parks and Recreation website.
Oktoberfest
Tickets are now available for Hanford’s Oktoberfest, to take place Oct. 23, available on the Mainstreet Hanford and the Hanford Police Department websites for $40. The event is being held as a benefit for the Hanford Police K9 Foundation.
Oktoberfest will include unlimited food and beer tasting from more than 20 craft breweries. There will also be live music from Lady and the Tramps and DJ “The Marshall.”
