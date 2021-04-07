You have permission to edit this article.
Hanford to plant official Christmas tree to celebrate Arbor Day
Hanford to plant official Christmas tree to celebrate Arbor Day

  Updated
HANFORD —   At 11 a.m. Friday, the City of Hanford will celebrate Arbor Day by dedicating and the planting the City’s official Christmas tree. The twenty-five-foot Aptos Blue Coastal Redwood will be planted within Hanford’s historic Civic Park adjacent to iconic Civic Auditorium.

While Spring has just arrived, it’s not too early to plan for the holidays, local officials say. The City is planning for something special at Civic Park that will attract local and regional attention this holiday season. More details will be announced later this summer, according to a release.  

In addition to the new Christmas tree, community volunteers will be planting eight new trees within the park.  Since 2015, the City of Hanford has achieved Tree City USA status by meeting four core standards of sound urban forestry management: maintaining a tree board or Parks and Recreation Commission, having a community tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry and celebrating Arbor Day.

“Trees are a wonderful asset to the community,” said Brad Albert, Parks and Community Services Director.  “They increase our quality of life by bringing natural elements and wildlife habitats into the community.  In addition, trees offer ecological and environmental value by absorbing carbon dioxide and creating oxygen.”   

Members of the City Council and Parks and Recreation Commission will dedicate the tree by reading a proclamation, unveiling a rendering of the dedication plaque and shoveling in the first soil.

“Come on out, get your hands dirty, and help us to plant the future of Hanford,” Mayor Francisco Ramirez said in a release. 

