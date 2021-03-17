Hanford to look into downtown parking issues

HANFORD — The Hanford City Council came together Tuesday to once again discuss some parking issues in the downtown area and will move forward with seeking possible solutions.
“There’s been a constant discussion about there not being enough parking in downtown,” Public Works Director John Doyel told council.
Some local business owners in the area have advocated for longer parking times downtown because there are a lot of service businesses — like salons — where an entire appointment could last longer than the allotted two hours.
The council at that time voted unanimously to designate city parking lot No. 2, located off Douty Street between Sixth and Seventh streets, as having a three-hour parking limit, but Doyel wanted to know if the current council wanted to continue looking into other parking solutions.
Doyel said a parking study was completed in 2017 which determined that there are plenty of parking spaces in the downtown area, including 983 on-street parking stalls and 848 city parking lot spaces. He said the average utilization for parking spaces was about 60%, while peak times in the lunch and dinner hours got up the 80-85% range.
The problem, Doyel said, is that parking is not always available right near the business people want to go to.
“It’s a perception issue, not necessarily an actual issue,” Doyel said.
Councilmember Kalish Morrow agreed with the study’s assessment.
“I’ve long said that we don’t have a parking issue, we have an aversion to walking issue,” Morrow said.
That being said, Morrow said two-hour parking limits are a little tight and she would be in favor of moving to three-hour limits, which allows patrons to shop, eat or do whatever else they want while they’re downtown.
Morrow also said the area could benefit from more signage to let people know where the parking lots are at, since most tend to park on the street and leave lots empty. While she wasn’t keen on pay-for-parking downtown, she said having to pay for street parking may incentivize people to park in the lots.
Councilman John Draxler said the city should look into technology, like cell phone apps, either for pay-for-parking or just something that shows people where parking is available.
“I do think we need to look at all those options and see if that can help us in some way,” Draxler said.
While Vice Mayor Diane Sharp said she didn’t see these parking issues as a priority, she did say she would be interested in what Main Street Hanford would have to say, since it is business owners in that district who would be most affected.
“I think as taxpayers and citizens we pay enough for a lot of stuff and to add having a paid parking situation downtown — I don’t know if that’s in the downtown’s best interest or the citizens’ best interest,” Sharp said.
Doyel said the city hasn’t received a lot of public complaints about parking and that most of the concerns have come from downtown business owners or their employees who have gotten parking tickets.
At the end of the discussion, there was a consensus from council to have Doyel reach out to Main Street Hanford to have the organization survey its members on the various issues and concerns. He said he’d bring the results back to council to figure out what specifically to get started on from there.
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!