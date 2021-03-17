Hanford to look into downtown parking issues

HANFORD — The Hanford City Council came together Tuesday to once again discuss some parking issues in the downtown area and will move forward with seeking possible solutions.

“There’s been a constant discussion about there not being enough parking in downtown,” Public Works Director John Doyel told council.

Some local business owners in the area have advocated for longer parking times downtown because there are a lot of service businesses — like salons — where an entire appointment could last longer than the allotted two hours.

The council at that time voted unanimously to designate city parking lot No. 2, located off Douty Street between Sixth and Seventh streets, as having a three-hour parking limit, but Doyel wanted to know if the current council wanted to continue looking into other parking solutions.

Doyel said a parking study was completed in 2017 which determined that there are plenty of parking spaces in the downtown area, including 983 on-street parking stalls and 848 city parking lot spaces. He said the average utilization for parking spaces was about 60%, while peak times in the lunch and dinner hours got up the 80-85% range.

The problem, Doyel said, is that parking is not always available right near the business people want to go to.

“It’s a perception issue, not necessarily an actual issue,” Doyel said.

Councilmember Kalish Morrow agreed with the study’s assessment.

“I’ve long said that we don’t have a parking issue, we have an aversion to walking issue,” Morrow said.