Hanford teacher arrested for inappropriate conversations with girls
Hanford teacher arrested for inappropriate conversations with girls

  • Updated
Robert Duvall

Robert Duvall

 Contributed by Hanford Police Department

HANFORD — A Hanford high school teacher was arrested for allegedly having inappropriate conversations with multiple underage girls, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Officials said 54-year-old Robert Duvall of Hanford was arrested on suspicion of contacting a minor to commit a felony, sending obscene material to seduce a minor and annoying/molesting a minor.

On July 30, it was reported to police that Duvall was having inappropriate conversations with three underage girls through electronic communication. Over the course of the investigation, detectives said they discovered Duvall also sent sexual images to one of the victims.

Detectives said they learned Duvall, a teacher for Hanford Joint Union High School District, was currently off of work and staying out of the area so they requested a warrant for his arrest.

Police said Duvall was located and arrested in Rancho Mirage, California, on Aug. 19 and booked into the Riverside County Sheriff's Department Jail. Duvall’s bail was set in the amount of $100,000 and officials said he bailed out of jail the following day.

The case has been submitted to Kings County District Attorney Keith Fagundes for prosecution, officials said.

The department said this case in still under investigation by the Hanford Police to ensure all victims have been identified. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Detective Unit at (559) 585-2540 or Detective A. Ortega at (559) 585-4724.

