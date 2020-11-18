Hanford tackles shopping cart problem

HANFORD — The city of Hanford is hoping to see a drastic reduction in the amount of abandoned shopping carts around the city.

During its meeting Tuesday evening, the Hanford City Council unanimously approved to move forward with new shopping cart regulations.

Lost, stolen or abandoned shopping carts have been the subject of many complaints in the city. Police Chief Parker Sever said these carts create blight, cause traffic hazards and can be a health and safety issue for the community.

Sever said the city’s current ordinance does not address the issues that the city is encountering and his department is finding the ordinance difficult to enforce.

Under the current ordinance and state law, Sever said if a cart is found, it must be tagged and the owner must be notified and given three days to claim the cart. If the cart isn’t recovered, he said the city then has to pick up the cart, notify the business, fine the business for not retrieving the cart and then store the cart for 90 days before disposing of it.

In addition to the blight and hazards the abandoned cart causes, Sever said the entire process is too much work for the one community enhancement officer the department has.

Recently, Sever had his community enhancement officer and HART Team track the number of carts that they collected during the months of August and September.

“We collected 964 shopping carts that we returned to the property owners,” he said.

At an average of $150 per cart, Sever said this represents about $144,600 in potential losses in that two-month time period to stores in the city had those carts not been returned.