Hanford tackles shopping cart problem

HANFORD — The city of Hanford is hoping to see a drastic reduction in the amount of abandoned shopping carts around the city.
During its meeting Tuesday evening, the Hanford City Council unanimously approved to move forward with new shopping cart regulations.
Lost, stolen or abandoned shopping carts have been the subject of many complaints in the city. Police Chief Parker Sever said these carts create blight, cause traffic hazards and can be a health and safety issue for the community.
Sever said the city’s current ordinance does not address the issues that the city is encountering and his department is finding the ordinance difficult to enforce.
Under the current ordinance and state law, Sever said if a cart is found, it must be tagged and the owner must be notified and given three days to claim the cart. If the cart isn’t recovered, he said the city then has to pick up the cart, notify the business, fine the business for not retrieving the cart and then store the cart for 90 days before disposing of it.
In addition to the blight and hazards the abandoned cart causes, Sever said the entire process is too much work for the one community enhancement officer the department has.
Recently, Sever had his community enhancement officer and HART Team track the number of carts that they collected during the months of August and September.
“We collected 964 shopping carts that we returned to the property owners,” he said.
At an average of $150 per cart, Sever said this represents about $144,600 in potential losses in that two-month time period to stores in the city had those carts not been returned.
Under the new ordinance, businesses must create an abandoned cart prevention plan that includes the following:
- Business owner name and contact
- Community outreach
- Shopping Cart identification
- Loss prevention measures
- Employee training
- Proactive efforts to locate carts
- Mandatory shopping cart retrieval within three days
The penalties for a business violating or not having the abandoned cart prevention plan include:
- Revision of the plan
- Fines
- Possible loss of cart usage for customers
A business is exempt from the abandoned cart prevention plan if they comply with one of the following provisions:
- Proof of contracting with a qualified cart retrieval company. The company must operate five days per week, eight hours per day and be able to respond to pick up a cart within 48 hours
- Contract with the city of Hanford for cart retrieval services.
- Signed contact with the city allowing it to immediately dispose of any cart recovered off their premises.
Notices were sent out to around 30 identified businesses that would be subject to this regulation and Sever said the city worked with them throughout this process. He said a meeting was held and the businesses didn’t have any problems with the new regulations.
“We believe this ordinance provides a solution for most businesses experiencing this problem, while also allowing the city to address this issue,” Sever said.
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!