The National Weather Service has issued an emergency flood watch for the San Joaquin Valley that will remain in effect through the three-day Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend.
Forecasters are predicting excessive rainfall which may result in flooding of creeks, streams and rivers, and are advising people not to drive through standing water and to avoid traveling at all if possible.
A flood watch will be in effect for the city of Hanford from Saturday at 10 a.m. through Sunday at 7 a.m. Heavy rain is expected to start Saturday night with possible thunderstorms that could create localized downpours and southeast winds, with as much as .25 inches of rain.
Sunday night will see similar weather conditions with a 90% chance of precipitation and wind gusts as high as 25 mph, according to the weather service. The rain will continue into Monday, and similar weather patterns are predicted throughout the day.
The new series of storms comes just days after President Biden approved an emergency declaration for the state of California on Jan. 9. According to FEMA federal disaster assistance has been made available to supplement state, local and tribal response efforts caused by the severe winter storms.
The National Weather Service has stated that there is a 15 to 40 percent chance of excessive rainfall in the Sierra Nevada below the snow line and in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Snowfall of 1 to 3 feet is expected above 5,000 feet on Saturday and Sunday night.
Sequoia National Park has announced that because of damage to the Generals Highway from recent storms, access to the Giant Forest is not expected this weekend. Extreme flooding damaged key drainage fixtures between Hospital Rock Picnic Area and the Giant Forest. Beginning Friday rain and an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow are predicted for higher elevations.
For further information on current road conditions contact Sequoia National Park at (559) 565-3341.