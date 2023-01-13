The National Weather Service has issued an emergency flood watch for the San Joaquin Valley that will remain in effect through the three-day Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend.

Forecasters are predicting excessive rainfall which may result in flooding of creeks, streams and rivers, and are advising people not to drive through standing water and to avoid traveling at all if possible.

A flood watch will be in effect for the city of Hanford from Saturday at 10 a.m. through Sunday at 7 a.m. Heavy rain is expected to start Saturday night with possible thunderstorms that could create localized downpours and southeast winds, with as much as .25 inches of rain.

Recommended for you