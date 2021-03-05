Hanford recognizes Employees of the Year

HANFORD — The city of Hanford recognized three Employees of the Year Tuesday evening during the Hanford City Council meeting.

General Employee of the Year – Rosa Contreras

Contreras is the main point of contact for financial transactions, customer service and all administrative duties for the Parks and Community Services Department.

Contreras started working with the city as a part-time clerical support employee for the administration department in 2014. The next year she was promoted to a full-time administrative support technician in the Community Development Department and later transferred to Parks and Community Services in 2017.

City Manager Mario Cifuentez said Contreras excels at providing internal and external customer service and takes pride in her work. He said she is willing to do whatever it takes to represent the city of and her department well.

“Her friendly can-do attitude and willingness to work extra hours and offer assistance to others within the city is greatly appreciated by all who work with her,” Cifuentez said.

Contreras said she couldn’t do such a great job without the supervisors and her department director, Brad Albert.

“I love the department I work for and without them I wouldn’t be able to be here,” she said. “I really appreciate everybody’s help and in getting me where I’m at.”

Management Employee of the Year – Bob Williams

Williams started working for the city in 2007 as a utilities maintenance worker in the Public Works Department. He was promoted to utilities lead worker in 2010 and in 2013 was promoted once again to utilities supervisor. As of 2020, he serves as the utilities superintendent.