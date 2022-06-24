Residents and visitors in Hanford Friday shared their anger, joy, sadness and fear at the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that gauranteed women's access to abortions as a constitutional right.
"It's a complex problem and the ramifications are far reaching. I don't think many people are aware of the full extent of the damage done," said Hanford resident Kate Kalivoda, as she walked through Civic Park." This is one of the rare times the American government has actually taken rights away regardless of morality of the issue. I don't think this will affect us here in Hanford, since we are in California, but this will hurt so many women in other states."
Melissa Gonzalez was happy about the ruling. "Yes! I am thrilled, I have always been about protecting babies. Jesus loves children," she said, as she left the public parking lot next to the court house.
Gina Raizi was "infuriated," having no other words to describe the emotional weight she said she felt.
And Aaron Fulford, of Hanford, expressed his deepest sympathies for women as he waited to cross a downtown street.
"I fully believe in a woman's right to choose what happens to her body," he said. "This isn't cause to celebrate, this is shameful and wrong. Women's rights should be protected not taken away."
With tears in her eyes, Solay Moreno said she was scared.
"This shouldn't have happened. I have the right to choose what happens to my body, it is my body. We have to do something to protect female rights," she said.
Melissa Novak, of NAS Lemoore, talked about the Handmaid's Tale as she went about her grocery shopping.
"... (it) was supposed to be fiction not a manual, I am angry and scared and this is only the beginning," she said. "This is severe and we need to deal with it and fast. This wasn't asked for by the majority of Americans. We deserve better and this is going to backfire on the very conservative voters, too."
In the shade under a pavilion at Coe Park, Wendy Duff, who was visiting her daughter from out of state, said, "It's just wrong, this is not okay. First Roe v. Wade is overturned, what's next? My body is mine. I am not okay with the government getting anywhere near my reproductive rights, that of my daughter or my granddraughter. What will this mean for little girls born and the ones alive now if we don't stop this madness? This is not the land of the free if everyone isn't actually free."
Matteson Moyer, an Medicare representative with Blue Cross Blue Shield, also expressed her concerns. "It won't stop with Roe v. Wade, it's mainly about privacy, so this extends further than healthcare, into access to contraceptives, marriage rights and even voting rights.
"Essentially, we have lost the ability to govern ourselves as a free people and we will be at the mercy of the people we have elected into office. So many don't understand that Roe v. Wade was, at its core, about the right to privacy, so the loss of it is broad reaching. HIPPA laws, inter-racial and inter-sex marriage, among other rights, are now at risk."