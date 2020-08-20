Hanford prepares for fun with National Night Out

HANFORD — Hanford Parks and Recreation, the Hanford Police Department and the Hanford Fire Department are teaming up to make sure that National Night Out still takes place.

It was a topic of debate if they should even have the event, Hanford Cpl. Jason Gustin said. But after speaking with city leaders and their own chief, they decided it was important to have it, even amide current COVID-19 pandemic.

“The chief just felt really strongly about wanting to do something for the kids specifically,” Gustin, who’s been with the police department for nine and a half years, said. “The kids have been out of school, the kids have been quarantined and locked down over the summer.”

National Night Out is scheduled to take place on Sept. 1 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Civic Park. The event will have free food, a first responder demo, music and a water gun fight among other things.

The event was created in the 1980s and is meant to enhance the relationship between the community and law enforcement. It also allows the two sides to have fun together and get to know each other better in a positive manner.

“I think it’s something that we’ve kind of lacked for so many months,” Gustin said. “This year, more than others, people realize how much we miss that fellowship or that connecting with one another in person versus a Zoom meeting. Until you don’t have it anymore, I don’t think you realize how much you benefit from that connection with each other.”

National Night Out in Hanford, which usually draws 300-500 people, will take multiple precautions since COVID-19 continues to be present. It was one of the things they emphasized when discussing the event.