HANFORD — The Hanford Police and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
From 10 a.m.-2p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, the agencies will team up with Super Walmart for a prescription drug take back. Anyone can bring pills for disposal to the Super Walmart, located at 250 S. 12th Ave. in Hanford.
Officials said the service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. Sites cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches.
Hanford Police Lt. James Lutz said this is the first time the department has partnered up with the DEA and Walmart for a Take Back event. He said the department immediately jumped on board when they were reached out to.
Lutz said a lot of prescriptions expire and people end up holding on to them, so this is a quick and easy way to safely dispose of them. He said they are even taking vaping products to dispose of.
Lutz said HPD is already a fixed drop off point for pills, but believes an event like this would be a really great way to reach the community. He said he hopes to expand to possibly two events every year.
“We’re pretty excited about it,” Lutz said, adding the department looks forward to partnering with the DEA and Walmart in the future.
Officials said this initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue because rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.
“Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse,” officials said in a press release.
According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs.
The survey also shows year after year that the majority of misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including someone else’s medication being stolen from the home medicine cabinet.
In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines — like flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — both pose potential safety and health hazards.
Last fall, Americans turned in nearly 469 tons — that’s more than 937,000 pounds — of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites operated by the DEA and almost 5,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners.
Overall, in its 17 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in more than 11.8 million pounds, approximately 5,900 tons, of pills.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Take Back event, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.
