The Hanford Police Department will be initiating the use of license plate-reading cameras over the next two years, following a decision by the City Council this week.
Police Chief Parker Sever told the Council about the capabilities of the 25 cameras his department hopes to acquire and how they are intended to be used.
The Automated License Plate Reader cameras are designed by Flock Safety, a security and law enforcement technology company based out of Atlanta, Georgia.
The devices are stationary units intended to assist police in tracking vehicles of interest in the event of a crime, including Silver Alerts or Amber Alerts.
"These aren't traffic cameras," Sever said after Tuesday's meeting. "They aren't capable of facial recognition and they won't be accessible by the DMV to track vehicle registrations."
Sever said similar cameras are already in use in Kings County and particularly in Hanford. The District Attorney's office has five such cameras positioned throughout the county and the Hanford Police Department has used license plate-reading cameras mounted on their patrol cars in the past.
Hanford resident Nate Odom asked some questions about the cameras during the public comment portion of the City Council meeting. His concern was about the overreach of government and a potential invasion of privacy.
"Where do the [camera] records go," he asked the City Council.
According to Sever, the license plate recordings are kept in a City of Hanford database that is only accessible via a login and entry of a criminal incident number.
The requirement is key — the vehicle in question must have been identified in connection with a crime.
Sever said the database is fully audited. The data is retained by the City of Hanford for a 1-year period before it's deleted and becomes unrecoverable by the system. He described the server as having FBI and CIA-level security to prevent data mishandling.
The cost for Flock to provide and install the cameras is $71,250 and will require $62,000 per year for upkeep and maintenance.
The City Council voted 4-1 in favor of directing the police department to include the installation as a project over the next two years.