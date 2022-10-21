ALPR Cams

A camera similar to the ones that will be used by the Hanford Police Department is shown here.

 Flock, Contributed

The Hanford Police Department will be initiating the use of license plate-reading cameras over the next two years, following a decision by the City Council this week.

Police Chief Parker Sever told the Council about the capabilities of the 25 cameras his department hopes to acquire and how they are intended to be used.

The Automated License Plate Reader cameras are designed by Flock Safety, a security and law enforcement technology company based out of Atlanta, Georgia.

Tags

Recommended for you