HANFORD — Hanford Police Department encourages everyone attending holiday parties and gatherings where alcohol may be involved to use a designated sober driver.
This holiday season, from Dec. 13 to New Year’s, Hanford Police Department will have more officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, said a press release form the department.
In addition, the Hanford Police Department said it will hold a DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint from 5-11 p.m. on Dec. 20 at an undisclosed location in the city of Hanford.
“Unfortunately, this time of year is when we see more people driving impaired,” Lt James Lutz said. “There is no excuse for driving after drinking or using drugs that impair. There are many ways to get home safely without driving.”
You have free articles remaining.
Hanford Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and marijuana can also impair, especially in combination with alcohol and other drugs.
So if you are hosting a holiday party, police suggest offering non-alcoholic drinks for designated sober drivers and monitoring how people are getting home. If someone has been drinking and tries to leave, they said to offer to have them stay the night or take a ride-share home.
Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.