The Hanford Police Department has announced promotions for four of its officers. Two will receive detective positions and two will receive the rank of corporal, according to the department.
The four officers include Jacob Fogal and Kayla Smith - both of whom have been made detectives in the investigations division - and Edgar Aguayo and Larry Leeds who made corporal.
"Each officer earned their promotion through their knowledge, experience, and commitment to keeping the community safe," said Capt. Karl Anderson.
Each of these officers has served the Hanford community for some time, according to the department. Both Det. Fogal and Det. Smith are Hanford natives, giving them a vested interest in their home town.
Fogal is looking forward to uncovering who commits the big crimes in Hanford, the department said. When not on duty, he spends his time with his family and friends, and is athletically inclined
"I was so speechless I didn't know what to say," Smith said about her promotion.
Smith - an avid kayaker and [video] gamer - has five years of law enforcement experience and began serving Hanford Police about a year ago.
Aguayo - originally from Laton - has served the Department for three and a half of his 17 years of law enforcement experience. A family man, Aguayo said he is excited to return to the streets as a mentor for patrol officers.
Leeds - originally from Fresno - has served Hanford for nearly 10 years.
"I'm looking forward to the new challenge of guiding the new officers ... and just polishing the seasoned officers," Leeds said about his promotion.
Leeds is also a father; his kids keep him busy when he isn't on duty protecting Hanford's streets, according to officials.
"I'm thankful for their contributions to the city and know they will continue to make a difference in their new roles," Anderson said. "Chief Sever and I are very excited to see them grow in their careers."
For more information, contact Brian Johnson with the City of Hanford at 559-537-7999.