Officers promoted by the Hanford Police Department.

The Hanford Police Department has announced promotions for four of its officers. Two will receive detective positions and two will receive the rank of corporal, according to the department.

The four officers include Jacob Fogal and Kayla Smith - both of whom have been made detectives in the investigations division - and Edgar Aguayo and Larry Leeds who made corporal.

"Each officer earned their promotion through their knowledge, experience, and commitment to keeping the community safe," said Capt. Karl Anderson.

